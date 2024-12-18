Dream Team: CBS Films Heads to Portugal with PSP Production

To secure your release, don’t miss the latest episode of one of CBS, Universal and Wolf's most-watched series, FBI: International, filmed against the breathtakingly backdrops of Lisbon and the Algarve. This exciting episode not only brings the action-packed drama to a new level, but also showcases Portugal’s stunning landscapes, offering a visual feast for viewers.

This episode is the result of a remarkable collaboration, with PSP Production Portugal leading the charge. The ambitious project brought together an impressive team of 300 skilled professionals, all working tirelessly to turn this global story into a reality right here in Portugal. From pre-production to the final cut, the dedication and expertise of the crew were key in creating a seamless integration of Hollywood quality with the unique charm of the Portuguese setting.

Avi Youabian, the episode's director, took the helm with skill and vision, guiding both the international and local teams with precision. His leadership was instrumental in ensuring that the collaboration between the American and Portuguese crews flowed effortlessly, as they worked together in perfect harmony to deliver a thrilling and captivating story.

One of the standout performances came from the incredibly talented Portuguese actress, Inês Herédia. Her portrayal of a fierce and determined character proved she’s more than capable of holding her own alongside the show’s international cast. Inês brought an intensity and authenticity to her role, earning praise for her "metaphorical black belt" in action, as she kicked ass in a way that left viewers and critics alike in awe.

This episode not only celebrates the beauty and talent of Portugal but also highlights the strength of international collaboration in today’s entertainment industry, creating a truly unforgettable viewing experience.