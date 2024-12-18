senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Dream Team: CBS Films Heads to Portugal with PSP Production

18/12/2024
6
Share
Ambitious project for series FBI: International sees PSP Production lead the charge on turning the story into reality

To secure your release, don’t miss the latest episode of one of CBS, Universal and Wolf's most-watched series, FBI: International, filmed against the breathtakingly backdrops of Lisbon and the Algarve. This exciting episode not only brings the action-packed drama to a new level, but also showcases Portugal’s stunning landscapes, offering a visual feast for viewers.

This episode is the result of a remarkable collaboration, with PSP Production Portugal leading the charge. The ambitious project brought together an impressive team of 300 skilled professionals, all working tirelessly to turn this global story into a reality right here in Portugal. From pre-production to the final cut, the dedication and expertise of the crew were key in creating a seamless integration of Hollywood quality with the unique charm of the Portuguese setting.

Avi Youabian, the episode's director, took the helm with skill and vision, guiding both the international and local teams with precision. His leadership was instrumental in ensuring that the collaboration between the American and Portuguese crews flowed effortlessly, as they worked together in perfect harmony to deliver a thrilling and captivating story.

One of the standout performances came from the incredibly talented Portuguese actress, Inês Herédia. Her portrayal of a fierce and determined character proved she’s more than capable of holding her own alongside the show’s international cast. Inês brought an intensity and authenticity to her role, earning praise for her "metaphorical black belt" in action, as she kicked ass in a way that left viewers and critics alike in awe.

This episode not only celebrates the beauty and talent of Portugal but also highlights the strength of international collaboration in today’s entertainment industry, creating a truly unforgettable viewing experience.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from PSP Production
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from PSP Production
TBA
Paramount
15/07/2025
Instax WIDE Evo
Aspekt
22/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1