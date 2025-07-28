Translating Creative Visions Into Reality with Patrícia Lino

Patrícia Lino is a seasoned producer with over 25 years of experience. She founded PSP Production as a location services company and, as CEO since day one, has grown it into one of Portugal’s most respected full-service production houses.

Over the years, she has led PSP through high-end productions in commercials, feature films, TV series and music videos, working with international names like Paramount, Netflix, NBC Universal and top global production companies. Her calm leadership, hands-on approach, and creative instincts make her a natural problem-solver, no matter the challenge.

Patrícia also holds an MBA and engineer degree, which she sees as a vital asset that complements her production expertise, enhancing her strategic thinking, management skills, and ability to lead teams with purpose.

A proud maker and lover, Patrícia believes in building with intention and leading with heart. She instils this mission across PSP, fostering a culture where creativity, collaboration, and passion thrive.

With an eye on the future, she actively explores new methodologies and technologies, including AI, to keep PSP at the forefront of innovation, quality, and storytelling.

She sat down with LBB to look back on 25 years in the industry, and the most significant changes she has seen…





LBB> What first attracted you to production – and has it been an industry you've always worked in or did you come to it from another area?

Patrícia> For me, production has always been about making dreams tangible. The magical ability to solve challenges and bring ideas into reality attracted me from the very beginning. I didn’t dedicate my entire professional journey to this industry; I ‘only’ started 25 years ago.

Before, I was vice president of Lidl in Portugal. What captivated me about this industry was the unique blend of creativity, logistics, and problem-solving that production demands. Every project is like orchestrating a complex symphony where different elements need to come together perfectly.





LBB> What was your first role in the production world and how did this experience influence how you think about production and how you grew your career?

Patrícia> My journey in production began from the ground up, being a location manager which gave me an invaluable foundation. Starting at the basics of the location department taught me that every role in production is crucial, from the smallest detail to the biggest decision.

This early experience shaped my philosophy that successful production is built on strong teamwork and attention to detail. It's why at PSP, we maintain this holistic approach, valuing every team member's contribution.





LBB> How did you learn to be a producer?

Patrícia> Learning to be a producer was a combination of previous international business management experience and hands-on experience, mentorship, and constant adaptation.

The real education came from being in the field, facing real challenges, and finding solutions in real-time.

Working previously in an international environment and being on the client side also added new layers to my understanding. The most valuable lessons often came from the most challenging situations.





LBB> Looking back to the beginning of your career, can you tell us about a production you were involved in where you really had to dig deep and that really helped you to grow as a producer?

Patrícia> One particularly transformative project was a complex shoot of four commercials back to back, by four different directors, for the same client and same product. That really tested every aspect of my capabilities. When you're coordinating between multiple commercials, dealing with different directors, points of view, and expectations, you learn to be incredibly resourceful. This experience taught me the importance of maintaining composure under pressure and having contingency plans for every scenario.





LBB> A good producer should be able to produce for any medium, from film to events to digital experience. Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Why/why not?

Patrícia> While I believe a good producer needs versatile skills, I think specialisation has its place. At PSP, we've found success by focusing on our core strengths in TVC, branded content, and photo shoots. The fundamental skills of production – organisation, problem-solving, communication – are universal, but each medium has its unique demands and nuances. The key is understanding your strengths while remaining adaptable enough to evolve with the industry.





LBB> What's your favourite thing about production and why?

Patrícia> The most rewarding aspect of production is seeing a project come to life. There's an indescribable satisfaction in watching an idea transform from concept to reality.

Recently, while shooting a TVC with a night surf in Ericeira, Portugal, this feeling was particularly strong. It's the combination of creative vision, technical execution, and team collaboration that makes each project unique and exciting.





LBB> How has production changed since you started your career?

Patrícia> The digital revolution has transformed production dramatically. When I started 25 years ago, workflows were more linear and traditional, and shooting with stock was much more stressful in terms of budget. Today, with our work at PSP spanning across Portugal and Spain, we're dealing with real-time collaboration tools, remote production capabilities, and instant feedback cycles.

On the other hand, technology has made production more agile, but also more complex. The rise of social media and digital platforms has created new demands for content, requiring faster turnarounds while maintaining high quality.





LBB> And what has stayed the same?

Patrícia> The fundamentals of good production remain unchanged: strong relationships, clear communication, and problem-solving skills. Despite all the technological advances, production still comes down to people working together to create something extraordinary.

The importance of trust, reliability, and delivering on promises – these core values have remained constant throughout my career, and are still the foundation of our success at PSP.





LBB> What do you think is the key to being an effective producer – and is it something that's innate or something that can be learned?

Patrícia> Being an effective producer requires a unique blend of both innate qualities and learned skills. The natural instincts for problem-solving, focus, capability and people management can be inherent, but the technical skills and industry knowledge are definitely learned. What's crucial is having emotional intelligence, adaptability, and an unshakeable calm under pressure. While these traits might come more naturally to some, I believe anyone with passion and dedication can develop into a strong producer through experience and mentorship.





LBB> Producers always have the best stories. What's the hairiest / most insane situation you've found yourself in and how did you work your way out of it?

Patrícia> In production, you learn to expect the unexpected. One particularly memorable situation involved a major international shoot where we faced simultaneous challenges: weather issues, technical equipment failures, and talent scheduling conflicts. The solution came through quick thinking, flexibility, strong team coordination, and leveraging our network of industry relationships. It taught me that sometimes the biggest challenges lead to the most creative solutions.





LBB> As a producer your brain must have a neverending "to do" list. How do you switch off? What do you do to relax?

Patrícia> Maintaining work-life balance is crucial in this high-pressure industry. I've found that meditation and maintaining an organised workspace help me stay centred. Creating clear boundaries and taking time to recharge is essential. When I need to switch off, I focus on activities that help me disconnect from the production world while keeping my creative energy flowing, such as photography and travelling





LBB> Producers are problem solvers. What personally fuels your curiosity and drive?

Patrícia> My curiosity is fuelled by the ever-evolving nature of our industry, and the opportunity to bring creative visions to life. What drives me is the challenge of making seemingly impossible projects possible. I’m always searching for new locations that can double other countries, and new technologies that can solve issues. Each new project brings unique challenges and learning opportunities. I'm also particularly excited about how new technologies are reshaping our industry.





LBB> What advice would you give to people who are interested in becoming a producer?

Patrícia> Start by understanding that production is both an art and a science. Develop strong organisational skills, learn to communicate effectively, and most importantly, be prepared to learn continuously. Get hands-on experience whenever possible, even in small productions. Build a network of reliable contacts, and always maintain your integrity and ethics. Remember that every challenge is an opportunity to grow.





LBB> Producers are naturally hands on – they have to be. How do you balance that in the more managerial role of an EP?

Patrícia> As an executive producer, the key is finding the right balance between oversight and involvement. It's about empowering your team while maintaining quality control.

With our growing team at PSP, I've learned to trust our producers while providing guidance and support when needed. The role requires a broader perspective – focusing on strategic decisions while ensuring each production maintains our high standards.

It's about being available for crucial decisions while giving your team room to execute their responsibilities effectively.