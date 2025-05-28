Dom Pérignon Explores Timeless Creation with Zoë Kravitz and Anderson .Paak

BETC ETOILE ROUGE has signed this new creative chapter for Dom Pérignon, drawing deeply from the Maison’s enduring legacy. With this new campaign, Dom Pérignon reaffirms its vision of creation as an eternal journey, to inspire the world toward elevation.

For Dom Pérignon, creation is a spiral—one that transcends time and space, echoing between past, present, and future. In 1668, the Benedictine monk Dom Pierre Pérignon set out to craft “the best wine in the world”. Ever since, Maison Dom Pérignon has pursued that creative ambition through each Vintage champagne—crafted exclusively from the harvest of a single year. A self-imposed constraint that demands constant reinvention.

It is this creative tension that gave rise to the ‘Creation is an Eternal Journey’ campaign, inspiring a profound dialogue with a constellation of timeless creators, embodying that same vision, one of perpetual renaissance, through creation.

Seven iconic creators, alongside Dom Pérignon’s Cellar Master Vincent Chaperon, bring their singular perspectives to Dom Pérignon’s journey: Tilda Swinton (artist, actor), Iggy Pop (musician, actor, radio presenter), Zoë Kravitz (actor, director, writer, producer), Anderson .Paak (artist, producer, director), Alexander Ekman (choreographer), Clare Smyth (three-Michelin-starred chef), and Takashi Murakami (contemporary artist). Each is a multifaceted creator and defining voice in their field.

Directed by the talented Camille Summers-Valli, the films open and close with acclaimed photographer Collier Schorr, whose captivating presence frames the entire journey —immortalizing intimate portraits destined to become the campaign prints. The films begin with Collier’s thought-provoking question, “What is creation?” which invites each creator to reflect on their craft, the unseen forces that drive them, and their connection to the eternal nature of creation through conversations with media entrepreneur Jefferson Hack.

Through Collier’s introspective lens, the portraits reveal moments of raw intimacy where thought, inspiration, and reflection converge—capturing each creator as they become part of the evolving legacy of Dom Pérignon.

The campaign will roll out across cinema, POS, digital, DOOH / OOH and print.

