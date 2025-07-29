DO. Agency Wins Primo Foods, Will "Bring Fresh Thinking" To The Account

FMCG brand Primo Foods has appointed DO. Agency as its creative agency of record.

Susanna Polycarpou, general manager marketing and innovation at Primo Foods, said DO. secured the win after proving it "could think differently, challenge us creatively, and bring fresh thinking to our brands.

"DO. were impressive across the board, as well as being a great cultural fit. Their ability to solve business problems and engage in an agile way is refreshing."

Paul Coles, partner and managing director at DO. Agency, added, “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Primo, an iconic Australian business with some incredible brands, led by a brilliant bunch of marketers.

“We can’t wait to partner with Susanna and the team, to continue to develop, build and grow their brands.”

The new partnership builds on a significant period of growth for the agency, including six new offices across Asia in Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia as well as the upcoming launch of DO. Agency's London office.

In preparation for its global expansion, Tom Ormes was promoted to the newly-created position of group chief creative officer, specifically designed to support the agency as it geared up for international growth.



Following his promotion in May, Tom -- one of the agency’s founders -- told LBB "It's a really exciting time for DO. at the moment, there's a real buzz around the business, and it feels really good.

“We've had some mega talent join us, and we're expanding rapidly. We need greater support across all those different markets, and my role is to try and help with that."

Earlier this month, LBB revealed DO. has appointed Simon Lockyer as managing director of its Asia operations. Simon has previously held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, Edelman, IBM, FCB, and Ogilvy, and worked client-side at Cathay Pacific. He replaced Matt Collier.