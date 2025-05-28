Dani Bassil Becomes M+C Saatchi AUNZ CEO, Justin Graham To Step Down

M+C Saatchi Group has appointed Dani Bassil as CEO of M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ, while APAC CEO Justin Graham will step down.

The newly-created role spans M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ, including the M+C Saatchi advertising agency, media agency Bohemia, brand unit Re, the recently-launched consulting business, Passions and PR entities, and Sport and Entertainment. It was created following the departure of Michael McEwan, who led the agency as AUNZ CEO before making the jump to Droga5 Melbourne last week.

"My first freelance gig in London, when I arrived [from Australia] with everything I own in the suitcase, was at M+C," Dani told LBB this morning about the role she will start in August.

"I remember walking in and thinking, 'wow, this is everything I dreamed of and have been working towards in my career'. I've just loved the brand since then. So to be able to have the opportunity to do this kind of role is pretty special for me."

Reflecting on the work the brand has done in the AUNZ market -- highlighting favourites including Optus' ‘Clever Buoy’, and projects for Minderoo Foundation -- Dani said "it's really rooted in creativity and innovation."

"That's what they've always been famous for, and with my experience and what I love to do, that is a perfect match, really.

"I also think people forget that M+C is an independent network. I have nothing against the hold-cos at all, but it's nice to be back in an indie again, and I'm really excited about that. It's just a different kind of model."

Most recently, Dani was CEO of Clemenger BBDO Australia. She departed the business following February's merger of CHEP, Traffik, and Clemenger, as did chief creative officer Adrián Flores, and chief growth officer Anita Zanesco. Former CHEP CEO Lee Leggett was appointed to head up the new Clemenger, with BBDO global CEO Nancy Reyes telling LBB in an exclusive interview, “This isn't the whole thing. It's really just the beginning of the story.”

Since then, Clemenger has appointed Simon Wassef as CSO, Glen Dickson as deputy CCO, and Lindsay Bennett as head of brand and communications. It is still on the hunt for a new CCO.

Dani's previous roles include CEO of Digitas UK at Publicis, managing partner at JWT UK at WPP, and leadership roles in operations, and account management at Grey, W+K, VCCP and Mother. She started her career at Ogilvy Sydney.

Zaid Al-Qassab, global CEO at M&C Saatchi Group, said, "I’m excited to welcome Dani to the helm of our Australia and New Zealand businesses. Her broad leadership experience and client centric approach will power the agency forward, and her vast digital expertise is what’s most needed in the next phase of our journey to give brands Cultural Power. I’m excited to see what magic she can make."

Cultural Power is the agency's new global positioning, which was revealed in December before an official March launch.

The leadership team of CCO Steve Coll, MD Tanya Vragalis, AUNZ chief commercial director Jenn Butler, Re MD Benjamin Harrison and APAC people director Jen Hegarty will report to Dani.

Justin will step down as CEO of M+C Saatchi Group APAC later this year after 12 years at the agency, and just over a year as APAC CEO. The Asia business will be led from the Singapore headquarters. Until that takes effect, Justin will remain in his Sydney role to ensure a smooth handover and support Dani.

He joined in 2013 from Droga5 as CSO, before being promoted to AUNZ CEO in 2020, succeeding Jaimes Leggett. He received another promotion in 2022 to global advertising lead, then became APAC regional CEO at the start of 2024.

"It has been a privilege to lead the exceptional M+C Saatchi teams locally and around the network over my time; as a self-professed life learner, it's been a ride," Justin said.

"I’m grateful to Zaid and all the brilliant people I have been fortunate to partner with over the years; my immediate focus is to set up Australia and the key markets in the region for ongoing success."

Zaid, "Justin has played a critical role at M+C Saatchi, first as a chief strategist, then successful CEO, and most recently leading our APAC region.

"When I joined the business in May last year, I spent my very first day in our Sydney office to see first-hand the work of the most awarded region in our network. Justin has been a brilliant partner, and whilst I will miss working with him, I am grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.

"At M+C Saatchi Group, we are committed to our leaders and long-term succession planning. As such, over the last few months, Justin and I have been working closely to identify the best leadership succession for key markets in the APAC region, and in particular our Australian and New Zealand businesses."

Justin will continue in his director roles for both the Advertising Council (ACA) and social impact organisation, Unltd.

