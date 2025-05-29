senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Curtin University Appoints Monks to Deliver Elevated Digital Experience

29/05/2025
82
Share
Monks' remit includes digital experience strategy, a UX refresh, and a digital experience roadmap

Curtin University has appointed S4 Capital’s operating brand Monks, as its strategic digital experience agency to elevate the online experience of its recruitment website, as part of its commitment to deliver a world-class digital journey that aligns with its strong global reputation.

The partnership will focus on creating a personalised and inspirational experience that mirrors the dynamic and innovative learning environment Curtin offers its students.

Marco Schultheis, chief strategy and marketing officer at Curtin University, said, "Curtin’s digital experience is a critical enabler to our role as a global leader in education. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and engaging digital journey that meets the evolving expectations of future students. By investing in a best-in-class digital experience, we are ensuring that every prospective student has the tools, insights, and confidence to make informed decisions about their future."

Monks’ remit includes a digital experience strategy, a UX refresh of the recruitment website and a digital experience roadmap. At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to creating digital experiences that raise a new standard of excellence within the higher education sector.

The appointment builds on Monks' history of experience within the field of higher education worldwide, a sector that is increasingly internationalising and has a growing need for sophisticated digital engagement.

Marielle Bouwman, director, client partnerships at Monks, said, “Our work in the higher education sector has given us a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing universities today. We have seen the increasing demand for flexible learning options, self-paced study, and lifelong learning, and the increasing competition to attract domestic and international students. Universities are also increasingly looking to internationalise their programs and attract a more diverse student body.

“We are excited to be working with Curtin, as one of the leading international universities, which also shares our vision for establishing a world-class digital experience for future students,” she adds.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Monks Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Monks Australia
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1