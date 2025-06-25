senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Clemenger BBDO Boosts Brand Experience Remit with Double Appointment

25/06/2025
1
Share
The new chief experience officer and executive strategy director is a statement of intent from the agency, as it continues recent growth

Clemenger BBDO has bolstered its leadership with the appointment of Suzanne Croxford as chief experience officer and Nicole Armstrong as executive strategy director, as the agency invests in experience-led creativity to drive brand growth and customer lifetime value.

Both join from AKQA and will be a force multiplier of how we drive growth and lifetime customer value for our clients through creativity, consulting and technology enablement.

Suzanne Croxford joins the executive leadership team and will partner with CEO Lee Leggett, CSO Simon Wassef and newly appointed chief creative officer Stephen de Wolfe to embed experience thinking across the business and lead opportunities across new and existing clients. Prior to AKQA, Suzanne led the marketing and technology practice at Wunderman Thompson before joining AKQA in 2021, where she spearheaded innovation in commerce for brands including Kmart, KFC, Bunnings, and Oroton.

As executive strategy director, Nicole Armstrong brings her background in human-centred design and brand experience strategy from previous roles at AKQA and R/GA London. Prior to that, she was head of strategy for R/GA London, where she helped lead transformative work for global brands including IKEA, Nike, Google and LVMH.

“We’re building an agency that doesn’t just make brands relevant -- we make them invaluable,” said Lee Leggett, CEO, Clemenger BBDO.

“Suzi and Nicole bring the expertise and energy to accelerate how we deliver connected brand experiences that drive both impact and value.”

“The opportunity to work alongside Lee again was one I could not miss," Suzanne said. "Joining Clemenger BBDO at the inception of its new identity offers a chance to build on its rich creative legacy by further integrating data and technology to shape impactful modern brands.”

“I’m excited to join the newly formed Clemenger, with many familiar faces in the business," Nicole said.

"It has all the right capabilities to bring creativity and technology together to shape meaningful brand experiences that drive business impact.”

The hires follow a period of momentum for Clemenger BBDO and signal the agency’s ambition to lead with creativity that shapes entire customer ecosystems.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Clemenger BBDO Sydney
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Clemenger BBDO Sydney
Share the Joy 30"
Myer
01/11/2024
Share the Joy 60"
Myer
01/11/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1