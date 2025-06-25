Clemenger BBDO Boosts Brand Experience Remit with Double Appointment

Clemenger BBDO has bolstered its leadership with the appointment of Suzanne Croxford as chief experience officer and Nicole Armstrong as executive strategy director, as the agency invests in experience-led creativity to drive brand growth and customer lifetime value.

Both join from AKQA and will be a force multiplier of how we drive growth and lifetime customer value for our clients through creativity, consulting and technology enablement.

Suzanne Croxford joins the executive leadership team and will partner with CEO Lee Leggett, CSO Simon Wassef and newly appointed chief creative officer Stephen de Wolfe to embed experience thinking across the business and lead opportunities across new and existing clients. Prior to AKQA, Suzanne led the marketing and technology practice at Wunderman Thompson before joining AKQA in 2021, where she spearheaded innovation in commerce for brands including Kmart, KFC, Bunnings, and Oroton.

As executive strategy director, Nicole Armstrong brings her background in human-centred design and brand experience strategy from previous roles at AKQA and R/GA London. Prior to that, she was head of strategy for R/GA London, where she helped lead transformative work for global brands including IKEA, Nike, Google and LVMH.

“We’re building an agency that doesn’t just make brands relevant -- we make them invaluable,” said Lee Leggett, CEO, Clemenger BBDO.

“Suzi and Nicole bring the expertise and energy to accelerate how we deliver connected brand experiences that drive both impact and value.”

“The opportunity to work alongside Lee again was one I could not miss," Suzanne said. "Joining Clemenger BBDO at the inception of its new identity offers a chance to build on its rich creative legacy by further integrating data and technology to shape impactful modern brands.”

“I’m excited to join the newly formed Clemenger, with many familiar faces in the business," Nicole said.

"It has all the right capabilities to bring creativity and technology together to shape meaningful brand experiences that drive business impact.”

The hires follow a period of momentum for Clemenger BBDO and signal the agency’s ambition to lead with creativity that shapes entire customer ecosystems.

