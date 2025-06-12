Clemenger Group's MADE THIS and Porter Novelli Join Forces to Amplify Canteen’s Mission

Canteen Australia has appointed communications agency Porter Novelli and production company MADE THIS to help raise awareness and funds to support young people impacted by cancer.



The partnership strengthens MADE THIS’ purpose-driven portfolio, which includes Movember and Bowel Cancer Australia, alongside Porter Novelli’s work with Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.



“We’re excited to be working with the Canteen team to help shine a spotlight on the important work that Canteen does to support teens impacted by cancer.



“The passion and drive of the Canteen team is unprecedented, making the creative process and opportunity plentiful,” said Vinne Schifferstein, managing director at MADE THIS.



The collaboration will focus on several milestone moments to celebrate Canteen’s 40th anniversary including the successful launch of Canteen’s inaugural Youth Cancer Awareness Month in April and National Bandanna Day in October, Canteen’s iconic annual fundraiser that continues to unite Australians in support of young people navigating a close family member’s cancer or their own diagnosis.



“Canteen is a name that holds deep meaning for so many. It was fantastic to work with Canteen to launch Youth Cancer Awareness Month recently where Canteen called on the Federal Government to fund Australian-first youth cancer survivorship research.

“We’re delighted to work with Canteen and continue our purpose-led work,” said Victoria Fruean, general manager and Sydney lead at Porter Novelli.



Janelle Cook executive director, marketing and fundraising at Canteen Australia, added, “We’re excited to have Porter Novelli and MADE THIS join our small group of trusted agency partners to shine a spotlight on the immense challenges young people impacted by cancer face and the life-changing support they find at Canteen. Together, we’ll bring our young people’s incredible stories to life and raise greater awareness of the essential services Canteen has been providing for 40 years.”



This united approach will support Canteen in driving visibility, connection, and community support for young people impacted by cancer when they need it most.

