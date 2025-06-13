senckađ
19 Cannes Contenders from Latin America

13/06/2025
A free-to-view snapshot of the campaigns agencies across Latin America are backing for this year’s trip to the Croisette

Cannes Lions 2025 is fast approaching, and agencies across Latin America have shared the campaigns they're backing to make an impact. 

If you're curious about what creatives around the world are putting forward, check out our full Cannes Contenders series, which features hopefuls from Canada, Asia, AUNZ, Europe, LATAM, and more. 

And for insight into what might catch the eye of the jury this year, don't miss ourJury President Interview series, where the leaders of each Cannes Lions jury share what they’re looking for, how their categories are evolving, and what makes a Lion entry roar.


Aeroméxico - Clouds


Banco Do Brasil - The Lost Faces


Budweiser - One second Ads


BYD - The Soap Operaverse



BYD - The Overtaking Ad



BYD - Neymar


Bálsamo Bengué - Pain Relief



Chevrolet - Night Signals


CIF - Dirty Mouth Sponsorship


Corona - Certified by the Sun


Corona - Just Lime


Fiat - The Interrupted Goal


Grupo Boticário - Research my body


Heinz - Hagelchup


KFC - Prize on the Bone


LVMH - The Partnership that Changed Everything


Medalla Light - Found in Translation


Pedigree - Caramelo


RCN Colombia / State Insurance - Fictional Insurance


