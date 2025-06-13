19 Cannes Contenders from Latin America

Cannes Lions 2025 is fast approaching, and agencies across Latin America have shared the campaigns they're backing to make an impact.



If you're curious about what creatives around the world are putting forward, check out our full Cannes Contenders series, which features hopefuls from Canada, Asia, AUNZ, Europe, LATAM, and more.



And for insight into what might catch the eye of the jury this year, don't miss ourJury President Interview series, where the leaders of each Cannes Lions jury share what they’re looking for, how their categories are evolving, and what makes a Lion entry roar.​





Aeroméxico - Clouds





Banco Do Brasil - The Lost Faces





Budweiser - One second Ads





BYD - The Soap Operaverse











BYD - The Overtaking Ad









BYD - Neymar







Bálsamo Bengué - Pain Relief











Chevrolet - Night Signals





CIF - Dirty Mouth Sponsorship





Corona - Certified by the Sun





Corona - Just Lime





Fiat - The Interrupted Goal





Grupo Boticário - Research my body





Heinz - Hagelchup





KFC - Prize on the Bone





LVMH - The Partnership that Changed Everything





Medalla Light - Found in Translation





Pedigree - Caramelo





RCN Colombia / State Insurance - Fictional Insurance



