Melbourne Indie Develops Brand Identity For Hamish and Andy's Aussie Pub in New York

New York City has welcomed a sprawling, three-story Australian pub backed by a mix of Aussie A-list celebs (including Andy Lee, Hamish Blake, Hugh Jackman, Pat Cummins, Mick Fanning, Ash Barty and Patty Mills) with a brand identity developed by Melbourne indie-agency, By All Means.

The pub has been brewing in the minds of Andy and Nick Stone (of cafe empire Bluestone Lane), and restaurateur Eddy Buckingham for many years and has already been labelled ‘New York’s real Aussie embassy’.

By All Means worked with the founders from the idea’s early infancy to craft a comprehensive brand identity with every detail from positioning to print, typography to tap handles, logos to livery -- all carefully considered to create a brand that’s all substance and no froth.

The pub has taken NYC by storm with an opening season that’s seen crowds stretching around the block and the likes of Dom Dolla bringing the party with sets behind the bar.

Old Mates co-founder, Andrew Stone, said, "As the brand head, I had a very clear vision for what Old Mates needed to be — not just a pub, but a cultural touchstone that captures the spirit, humour, and grit of the Aussie institution. Partnering with BAM wasn’t just about keeping things close to home — it was about finding a team who could match our ambition and bring real creative firepower. From strategic thinking to visual craft, BAM delivered in spades. It was a genuine partnership, and together we’ve built something that already feels iconic."

By All Means, co-founder and creative partner Ed Howley said, "It’s not every day you get to export a bit of downunder to downtown Manhattan. And with countless hours at Melbourne’s finest pubs under our belts we were ready to put our experience to good use! We think the brand has landed in a nice spot, and we hope it’ll help cure some homesick expats, and delight a new audience of New Yorkers with how great Aussie pubs can be."

Established in 2014, By All Means is an award-winning independent creative agency, which in 2023 was nominated by Campaign Brief as one of Australia’s top 10 small agencies. By All Means works with client partners including Lifestyle Communities, City of Melbourne, Gordon Legal, Elmo Software, My Plan Manager, Junior Adventures Group, Macpherson Kelley, DJSIR, Bridge Road Brewers and TasNetworks.

