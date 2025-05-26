Foodie Melissa Leong and Artist Patricia Piccinini Star in Campaign Promoting Melbourne

City of Melbourne continues to drive a strong and thriving city economy with the next evolution of its award-winning Only in the City campaign, brought to life by independent creative agency By All Means and media agency Zenith Australia.

Building on previous successes of the platform, the integrated campaign deepens its focus on harnessing civic pride and the city’s unique point of difference from other local leisure destinations - its unmistakable vibe.

A suite of films hands the mic to a mix of local icons, including foodie Melissa Leong, comedian Rhys Nicholson, and musician Baker Boy, alongside city advocates such as fashion label Alpha60 and artist Patricia Piccinini. By turns, they tease out the indescribable vibe found only in the city, culminating in a tapestry of unique perspectives; proof that Melbourne’s charm reveals itself differently to everyone, in a city as layered and diverse as its people.

Striking outdoor and digital executions bring the campaign to life, using ‘city canvases’ — scans of textures and surfaces from across Melbourne. From heritage details to painted murals, these visuals reflect the city’s multi-faceted, lived-in character. Photography captures iconic Melbourne moments too, from meeting under the clocks at Flinders Street Station or scoffing a hot jam doughnut at Queen Victoria Market.

City of Melbourne’s head of tourism and rvents portfolio, councillor Mark Scott, said, "‘Only in the City' celebrates everything there is to love about our city and invites visitors to experience this uniquely Melbourne vibe for themselves. Since 2022, the campaign has reached millions of people, drawing visitors to the city from near and far, and generating an economic uplift of almost $165 million."

By All Means creative partner, Ed Howley said, “Melbourne's vibe is hard to put your finger on, and that's what makes it so alluring. We built the campaign around that one very simple insight.”

Working with Zenith Australia, the campaign spans outdoor, social, digital display, online video, and cinema to maximise reach. The media strategy is built on the insight that people’s experiences of Melbourne’s city vibe are as unique and personal as they are.

Ruby Muller, strategy and planning director at Zenith Australia, explained, "The distribution strategy reflects those ever-changing, deeply personal connections, unlocking growth by meeting audiences where they are."

The strategic approach reinforces Melbourne as the cultural capital of Australia, showcasing the city’s unparalleled global offerings in events, hospitality, retail, arts, and creativity — a collective experience found nowhere else. These are not just attractions; they embody Melbourne’s ‘je ne sais quoi’.

Georgie Pownall, managing partner at By All Means, remarked, “As new behavioural norms evolve, shaped by rising living pressures and the growth of suburban and online offerings, it’s important that the city’s positioning is clear on what differentiates it from all other leisure experiences, beyond just rational offerings -- the vibe".