Big Group Announces New Leadership Team

From left to right: Martin Kelly, group CEO and Justin Bulley, managing director, London

​Big Group has revealed a new leadership team as part of its evolution as an employee-owned collective. Martin Kelly becomes group CEO, tasked with driving global collaboration and operational excellence, while Justin Bulley is appointed managing director of the London office, leading its largest team.

These appointments reflect more than a leadership transition. They signal Big Group's commitment to shaping a bold, intelligent, and imaginative future for people, partners and clients.

Charting the next chapter at Big Group

From Big Group's origins in 1991 as an ambitious start-up to today’s 170-strong team working across London, Amsterdam, Bath and Dubai, Big Group has built its reputation by blending strategic insight with breakthrough creativity. As Big Group evolves, the team are honing their vision and leadership to drive momentum across all their markets while staying true to their independent spirit.

Martin Kelly, who has helped steer Big Group’s international growth since joining in 2016, now steps into the group CEO role. He’ll focus on driving collaboration and operational excellence across Big Group's global footprint. “Over the past 10+ years, I’ve seen this agency grow in scale, purpose and spirit,” said Martin. “I’m honoured to continue building on that foundation. We are independent by nature and unstoppable together.”

Justin Bulley, a long-standing member of the Group Board, steps into the role of managing director for the London office. He’ll lead Big Group's largest team through the next stage of its evolution. “Working alongside Martin and our senior leadership team, we will continue to grow and innovate with our clients and partners,” said Justin. “It’s a huge privilege to take on this role in a company I’ve helped shape.”

Powered by people, creativity and culture

Founder and executive chairman Nick Scott sums it up best, “Their clarity, energy and deep understanding of Big Group clients and culture make them the perfect choice.”

Big Group's people-first culture remains the heart of who they are. As one of the UK’s Top 10 ‘Best Marketing & Media Agencies to Work For’, Big Group believes brands grow when imagination, intelligence and innovation work together. The same is true for the people behind them.