Creative in association with
Translation Serves up Flavour-First Storytelling with McDonald’s Snack Wraps Return

24/07/2025
Translation officially joins the McDonald’s roster as the agency of record for the African American Consumer Market and is kicking off this new chapter with the highly anticipated return of Snack Wraps

Translation officially joins the McDonald’s roster as the new agency of record for the African American Consumer Market (AACM).

The appointment underscores McDonald’s commitment to bold, culturally relevant storytelling that drives real business results, deepening consumer loyalty, and connecting meaningfully with the full spectrum of its audience.

Translation will build on McDonald’s rich legacy of cultural relevance, deepening the brand’s connection with the African American community through resonant and authentic storytelling.

Translation is kicking off this new chapter with McDonald’s with the highly anticipated return of Snack Wraps.

McDonald’s enlisted Translation to help drive demand of the Snack Wrap among AACM. While Snack Wraps is iconic to some, many missed the Snack Wrap’s prime.

Getting the AACM to embrace the Snack Wrap’s return required McDonald’s to build new fandom within the AACM community.

What’s hyped by the masses must be co-signed by the collective. So to bring this trial fandom to life, Translation enlisted ‘Unc’ who is played by Hassan Johnson, to help influence the younger generation to try out Snack Wraps for the first time. 'Unc' is the trusted co-sign that helps share wisdom with the community.

The Snack Wrap creative is the first major expression of this renewed partnership. It sets the tone for what’s ahead: breakthrough campaigns that are insight-led, culturally aware, and built to inspire both love and action.

Translation brings a distinct creative perspective grounded in modern consumer behaviour, community connection, and cultural fluency - making them a strong partner for McDonald’s next era of growth and brand relevance.

Translation’s ties to music and cultures makes them a perfect fit to understand the creative nuance McDonald’s is aiming to achieve.

With this collaboration, McDonald’s will extend its cultural relevance and unlock new ways to connect with the African American audience through community-driven narratives.

McDonald’s and Translation have collaborated on groundbreaking campaigns that not only shaped culture but also drove measurable business results—from the iconic ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ jingle to the celebrated ‘Think with Your Mouth’ Big Mac campaign, which delivered a 6% year-over-year sales increase in just two months. Now, they’re building on that history with work that reflects the evolving consumer landscape.

Translation is poised to usher in the next chapter of this storied partnership—creating bold, resonant work that deepens McDonald’s connection with the Black community, drives cultural relevance, and delivers impact on a national scale.

