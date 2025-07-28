Berlin Appoints Kate Kenyon as Senior Account Director

Independent agency Berlin has appointed Kate Kenyon as senior account director, bringing the highly regarded Aussie-Londoner onto its permanent team.

Kate joins Berlin after impressive stints at Droga5, Uncommon, and Don’t Panic, where she helped deliver standout campaigns including the launch of Paramount+, Under Armour’s ‘UA Next’, and Barnardo’s ‘Feel Like You Belong’.

Berlin managing partner and co-founder John Linton said of Kate, “So clever. So steady-handed. So experienced. God how lucky we feel to have met Kate.”

Kate said of joining the agency, “I’m chuffed to be working with the brilliant team at Berlin. Meeting John and Rich reinforced everything I hoped the agency would be, purpose driven, ambitious and creatively led. Despite this picture I am happy to be back in Perth and to have found a team that shares my values."

Berlin’s stated ambition is to be the best agency in and for the world, and to build the “kindest kind of agency”, centring environmental, social, and economic impact in its work.

The agency’s recent work for The Australia Institute took direct aim at the gas industry’s exploitation of Australians and the economy, and promoted the Institute’s research by highlight the many ways "Big Gas is taking the piss".

The agency has also partnered with The Mental Health Commission and Cancer Council WA to empower pregnant people to say no to alcohol. Their campaigns ‘One Drink’ and ‘Amazing’ have contributed to over 80% of Western Australian women being less likely to drink alcohol during pregnancy.

Kate returns to Perth after over a decade in London, where she worked as an account manager for Kitchen, VCCP, Anomaly, and Uncommon, before becoming senior account manager at Motel company, and then Droga5 London.

