Bear Meets Eagle On Fire Appoints Lincoln Grice as Design Lead

Lincoln Grice has been appointed design lead at Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. He joins the award-winning studio after twelve years with BMF, most recently as the head of art and design. His leadership and notable work across ALDI and Tourism Tasmania, amongst others, helped earn the agency numerous accolades across craft, effectiveness and AOTY year awards.

Before returning to Sydney in 2013, Lincoln cut his teeth at 4Creative in London, where he worked across a range of projects including the 2012 Paralympic campaign ‘Meet the Superhumans’ and the TV show 'Black Mirror'.

“After only ever hearing lovely things, I’ve spent some time getting to know Lincoln over the last year or so, and it just felt like the right time for us both," said Micah Walker, founder and CCO of BMEOF.

"Having another talented, thoughtful creative join our team is always a good thing."

On joining BMEOF, Lincoln said, “My time at BMF meant something significant to me. There were very few places that could have drawn my eye away from BMF. Bear feels that particular kind of place where the best things happen in the right way. Micah’s transparency and creative drive were hard to ignore. I’m stoked to be part of it.”

