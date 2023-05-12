BBC and JAM VFX Celebrate Eurovision 2023 with Official Trailer

Who is watching the Eurovision final tomorrow? JAM VFX is hearing of parties galore!

This year marks the 67th edition of the competition as 37 countries compete for the Eurovision trophy. It’s the first time since 1998 that the United Kingdom will play host to the 2023 contest and will do so on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine who are unable to host due to the ongoing war. JAM VFX had a fun time working with Chris Balmond and the BBC Creative team to promote this eagerly awaited contest which will be hosted in Liverpool.

The full video is available on the BBC Creative YouTube channel here.