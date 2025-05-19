Babatunde Aléshé and Finlay Christie Go Coast to Coast with Channel 4 and Tourism Ireland

​Channel 4 has announced the recommission of its branded entertainment series in collaboration with Tourism Ireland, fronted by Babatunde Aléshé and Finlay Christie.



The third partnership, Coast to Coast: The Scenic Route, will showcase a new set of travel routes within the island of Ireland, complete with an interactive partnership with Guardian Advertising.



Aléshé and Christie will embark on a ’battle of generations’ with hilarious results as they are challenges to step out of their comfort zones and take part in wild and unusual activities along the iconic Causeway Coastal Route and Wild Atlantic Way.



Set against a breath-taking backdrop of Irish countryside, the two face off in head to head challenges ranging from controlling sheepdogs to mastering traditional Irish brush dancing and abseiling.



Coast to Coast: The Scenic Route is the third partnership between Channel 4 and Tourism Ireland, in a deal brokered by Channel 4 Sales. The new series will be live on Channel 4’s YouTube channel from May 19th, and TikTok, Instagram and Facebook pages from May 28th.



The campaign is further amplified on the Guardian website, with an audience that reaches 40% of all travel lovers in the UK. A series of online travel itineraries themed around wellbeing, activities and food will help readers start an Irish adventure. Beautifully illustrated interactive maps will showcase the routes explored on the show and inspire people to plan their own trip. Babatunde and Finlay will also lend their voices to ads featuring across the Guardian’s podcast network.

Coast to Coast: The Scenic Route was produced by Strong Watch Studios with the support of media agency OMD UK, who also handled media planning and buying. It builds on previous collaborations between Channel 4 and Tourism Ireland Where to Next? which launched in 2024 also starring Aléshé, and Stand Up Road Trip, which launched in 2023.

Babatunde Aléshé said, “I was absolutely thrilled to return to Ireland for this partnership! Such a beautiful country and such kind, joyous people. I love working with the brilliant creatives at Strong Watch and Channel 4 as well - and I’m super proud of this project.”

Finlay Christie said, "Ireland is a land familiar enough to soothe, but rich with its own wild character. It was a gentle adventure. One day I was herding lambs, the next I was floating in a seaweed bath like an ancient Celtic king. There were so many laughs, new experiences and vistas that opened like paintings. It was an absolute dank ting. I had a genuinely wicked time."

​Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader at Channel 4 said, “Following two successful campaigns, partnering with Tourism Ireland to help them showcase the beauty of Irish landmarks and experiences once again has been really exciting.

Our content featuring Babatunde and Finlay, underlines Channel 4’s ability to go above and beyond when collaborating with brands, playing to our credentials in comedy and entertaining our viewers with engaging longer-form content.



It’s all part of Channel 4’s ability to deliver the best sales and service in the market.”



Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s acting head of Great Britain, said, “Our new campaign with Channel 4 and The Guardian will reach almost 15 million potential British holidaymakers, inspiring them to come and explore two of our iconic coastal routes, the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way. With the help of two popular British comedians – Babatunde Aléshé and Finlay Christie – the campaign will bring to life the wonderful experiences on offer along both routes.”



Richard Vine, executive editor, UK Advertising, The Guardian, said, “Guardian Advertising delivers influence, effectiveness and brand value. Our readers are drawn to nature and off-the-beaten-track adventures and our campaign is designed to inspire a new wave of travellers to explore Ireland. We welcomed the opportunity to partner with Channel 4 on this Tourism Ireland campaign because our values align, as do our audiences and together, we don't just reflect culture, we help shape it.”

See more from Channel 4 here.