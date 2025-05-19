Avoid Holiday Mishaps with Consumer Champion Which?

Consumer champion Which? have launched a social and digital campaign titled ‘Know before you go’. The work is focused on helping consumers travel with peace of mind, by showing them how they can avoid mishaps, scams, potential holiday pitfalls by using Which?.



The latest campaign has been developed by the brand’s lead brand strategy and creative agency Neverland and follows a large campaign that sought to help consumers avoid issues like shrinkflation and bad customer service in the run up to Christmas.

The ‘Know Before You Go’ campaign features a digital campaign with eye-catching CGI animations representing tricky holiday situations and how Which? gives you the knowledge to sidestep them. Alongside this the brand are also launching a set of parody-product sales films across social to remind people that things that sound too good to be true, probably are.

The campaign continues the brand’s push to broaden understanding of what they offer to consumers beyond just reviews and their monthly magazine and showcase their much broader expertise in consumer rights.

​Kat Chinnock, Which? head of brand said, "People put a lot of time and money into their holidays, so we want to help make sure nothing ruins their trip. Our bold and playful spring campaign with Neverland is designed to remind people about all the impartial expert advice available at Which? that they should know before they go. From baggage rules to booking scams and how to claim compensation if your flight is delayed - we can help make sure their dream holiday becomes a reality.”

​Laura Kinzett, Neverland head of strategy said, “This is all about putting the power back into consumers hands, especially when dealing with all the hurdles of going on a summer holiday. With Which? you can know before you go”.

