AUNZ Work of the Week: Telstra and Bear Meets Eagle on Fire

15/08/2025
It’s well crafted, very funny, and proof that even aliens can’t outsmart Telstra, writes LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

Telstra has recruited Steve Buscemi to turn network security into a sci-fi spectacle.

The actor stars as emperor of the Zalunians, an alien species plotting to cripple Australia’s mobile networks, only to be foiled by the security of Telstra’s “mighty network”.

Created by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and +61, and directed by Smuggler’s Randy Krallman, the 90-second hero spot leans into retro-futuristic design. From green computer monitors, analogue buttons, and the sound of old dial-up internet, the alien world is one that feels familiar – if in sore need of an upgrade.

Creative director Ian Williamson told LBB the team drew inspiration from Flash Gordon’s ‘Ming the Merciless’, original ‘Star Trek’ and ‘SpaceBalls’, with retro-futuristic set design bringing the look together. It’s the latest example of the team’s attention to detail, and the same care applied to a product demo that saw Telstra use 20,000 dominoes used to illustrate its fluidity of internet coverage.

It’s well crafted, very funny, and proof that even aliens can’t outsmart Telstra.

The campaign is also something new for the brand platform, with its first foray into celebrity advertising -- further proving CMO Brent Smart is keeping his promise that Telstra’s marketing should “feel the same, not look the same”.

