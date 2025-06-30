Apparent Wins Media For SaaS Technology Company Kinatico

Independent full service agency Apparent has won the Kinatico media business following a competitive pitch.

Kinatico is a leading SaaS technology company specialising in people management workforce compliance solutions. They appointed Apparent to assist them in the transformation journey from a verification and screening solutions to a global lifecycle compliance enterprise by 2028.

The win reflects Apparent’s commitment to cementing a scaled media product offering that meets the demands of modern marketing, combining deep customer insight with go-to-market tools that prioritise speed and agility, supported by data-driven measurement and optimisation technologies.

Chantal Walker, chief marketing officer at Kinatico, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Apparent at such a pivotal time in our growth journey, and look forward to driving strategic media engagement that amplifies our brand and impact across various industries and markets. The team demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of not only brand and acquisition, but how to engage a B2B audience on the dry topic, but vital topic of regtech compliance.”

Simon Pugh, chief media officer at Apparent added, “We’ve strategically invested in people and technology that we believe will deliver disproportionate value to our clients’ growth across the entire marketing supply chain. To partner with Kinatico in their next stage of growth is truly exciting and we are thrilled to bring our B2B and performance expertise to life alongside Chantal and her team.

“While the appointment centres on media, the pitch process drew on capabilities from across Apparent, including strategy and analytics. We believe the seamless integration of media, creative, data, and technology represents a genuine competitive advantage that more and more clients are embracing.”

The latest appointment follows other recent Apparent wins including Optus, Vanuatu Tourism Office, Tip Top Australia and Volkswagen Group Australia across its suite of brands including Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra.

