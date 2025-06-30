senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Apparent Wins Media For SaaS Technology Company Kinatico

30/06/2025
34
Share
Kinatico specialises in people management workforce compliance solutions and is working to be a global lifecycle compliance enterprise by 2028

Independent full service agency Apparent has won the Kinatico media business following a competitive pitch.

Kinatico is a leading SaaS technology company specialising in people management workforce compliance solutions. They appointed Apparent to assist them in the transformation journey from a verification and screening solutions to a global lifecycle compliance enterprise by 2028.

The win reflects Apparent’s commitment to cementing a scaled media product offering that meets the demands of modern marketing, combining deep customer insight with go-to-market tools that prioritise speed and agility, supported by data-driven measurement and optimisation technologies.

Chantal Walker, chief marketing officer at Kinatico, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Apparent at such a pivotal time in our growth journey, and look forward to driving strategic media engagement that amplifies our brand and impact across various industries and markets. The team demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of not only brand and acquisition, but how to engage a B2B audience on the dry topic, but vital topic of regtech compliance.”

Simon Pugh, chief media officer at Apparent added, “We’ve strategically invested in people and technology that we believe will deliver disproportionate value to our clients’ growth across the entire marketing supply chain. To partner with Kinatico in their next stage of growth is truly exciting and we are thrilled to bring our B2B and performance expertise to life alongside Chantal and her team.

“While the appointment centres on media, the pitch process drew on capabilities from across Apparent, including strategy and analytics. We believe the seamless integration of media, creative, data, and technology represents a genuine competitive advantage that more and more clients are embracing.”

The latest appointment follows other recent Apparent wins including Optus, Vanuatu Tourism Office, Tip Top Australia and Volkswagen Group Australia across its suite of brands including Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Apparent
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Apparent
Change Direction Background Film
Westerman Jilya Institute for Indigenous Mental Health
22/05/2025
Change Direction
Westerman Jilya Institute for Indigenous Mental Health
21/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1