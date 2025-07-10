senckađ
Auckland Council Campaign Tackles Roaming Dog Problem

10/07/2025
The three spots, made with Exit Films, call on dog owners to step up amid increasing fear of dog attacks

Auckland Council has launched an emotive marketing campaign aimed at reducing Auckland’s worsening roaming dogs problem.

Titled ‘For you, your dog and your neighbours’, the campaign shows how roaming dogs are affecting communities from three different viewpoints.

“Attacks from roaming dogs on people and other animals can be incredibly traumatic," said Amy Walliss, Auckland Council’s head of marketing and publicity.

"It’s generally not the dog’s fault -- it’s the owners who have allowed their dogs to roam.

“We hope this campaign goes some way to educate those owners who don’t consider the potential consequences of allowing their dog to roam,” adds Amy.

The council’s creative and strategy principal, Angus Hennah, credits direct engagement with Auckland Council Animal Management officers for driving the campaign’s authenticity.

“Listening to how people are afraid to leave their homes, particularly in West and South Auckland, unlocked the simple power behind this campaign," Angus said. "And, to bring these stories to life with the team from Exit was a real privilege.

“Exit Films’ support for ‘For you, your dog and your neighbours’ went the extra mile. Many of the crew and postproduction team are dog owners with a clear passion for trying to help us solve this problem."

Exit Films’ executive producer Declan Cahil said Exit Films was keen to work on this campaign.

“When Angus approached us about collaborating with Auckland Council, our team at Exit knew it was worth getting behind," Declan said. "I believe he has created spots that carry emotional weight, whether told from the human's or dog's perspective."

