Anna Jackson Leaves Telstra For Westpac

Anna Jackson is leaving her role as Telstra’s head of creative excellence to become Westpac’s head of brand, content, and creative. She will join the bank in September.

She spent just over two years as part of Telstra’s marketing team, helping deliver some of the telco’s most acclaimed recent work alongside Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and +61, including ‘Better on a Better Network’, which picked up the Film Craft Grand Prix at Cannes earlier this year.

Before Telstra, Anna spent nearly five years at IAG – most recently as executive manager of brand strategy and creative execution – where she also worked with Telstra CMO Brent Smart, who, at the time, led marketing at the insurer.

Anna’s appointment at Westpac continues an evolution of the bank’s marketing leadership. Earlier this year, chief marketer Annabel Fribence left amidst a creative agency review, before taking the top marketing job at McDonald’s. Michelle Klein, who was Brent’s replacement at IAG, filled the vacancy, and will start as Westpac’s chief marketing and growth officer next month.

BMF won the bank’s creative account after the pitch, and launched its first work last week, the new brand platform, ‘It takes a little Westpac’. The platform positions the bank as the force behind customers reaching their financial goals. The outdoor work was created by Westpac’s in-house agency.

Following its launch, the business made acting chief executive, consumer Carolyn McCann's role permanent. Carolyn has been acting in her now-permanent role since May, following the departure of Jason Yetton; previously, she was group executive of customer and corporate services.

The Westpac work is the latest in a string of banking category campaigns to roll out this year, including Bankwest’s ‘Just Enough Bank’, ANZ’s 'Less mind on money’, and CommBank’s major campaign, ‘Doubt Never Did’.

Anna is currently on Little Black Book and the Immortal Awards’ The Monthly Cut creative council. A group of global leaders, refreshed quarterly, judge the top campaigns every month to curate a tightly-edited reel of the world’s very best work.