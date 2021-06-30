senckađ
American Express Business Gold Card Wows as Star Employee in Launch Campaign from dentsuMB

30/06/2021
Biscuit's Big Red Button highlights 'The Hardest Working Business Card' in campaign

American Express UK has launched a new campaign to showcase the benefits of its Business Gold Card. ‘The Hardest Working Business Card’ campaign kicks off in the UK on 30 June, rolling out across OOH, social media, radio, and display. 

The Card is designed to help businesses drive more value from their B2B spending and benefits include new increased rewards, new savings and discounts, and enhanced employee Card controls. 

The quirky campaign, created by dentsuMB, brings the benefits to life in a variety of workplace scenarios. 20-second social ads, directed by Big Red Button, show bosses eulogising the Card’s contribution to the company as if talking about their ‘best’ employee. The OOH features lines like: “You’d let this Card finish early on a Friday if you could” and “The Card would be the next CEO if it wasn’t a Card”, while the Card finds itself having an interview and getting a promotion in the radio work; all of which is wrapped with the campaign line: “The Card that works harder for your business”, backed by the American Express brand promise, “Don’t Do Business Without It”.

Paul Cohen, joint ECD of dentsuMB said: “Portraying the Card as the hardest working employee enabled us to reflect the small business owners that would benefit from the product. These workplace scenarios provided a rich seam of comedy, that we felt was appropriate in the social space and would provide cut through in the B2B sector”.

“Now more than ever business owners are looking for products and services that work harder for their business and deliver real value to their bottom line,” said Harry Mole, Director, UK Global Commercial Services at American Express. “The Business Gold Card does just that, unlocking accelerated rewards, access to amazing discounts and real payment flexibility. We’re proud to call it the hardest working Business Card around.”  

Media planning and buying is handled by Universal McCann.

