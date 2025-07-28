Halfords Says ‘Yes’ to Spontaneity in Sun-Soaked Summer Campaign

​Dentsu Creative has unveiled a fresh new Spring/Summer campaign for Halfords, encouraging the UK to ‘Say Yes to Summer.’ The nationwide campaign running across OOH, social, display and online video celebrates the spontaneous, joy-filled moments that define a British summer, and shows how Halfords helps people be ready for whatever comes their way.

Rooted in a simple but powerful insight, the creative idea acknowledges that the UK is full of unexpected summer opportunities, from surprise picnics and impromptu beach trips to last-minute bike rides and staycations. But more often than not, people find themselves unprepared. Halfords is stepping in as the enabler of spontaneous adventure, helping customers move from “better not” to “why not” showing that with the right gear and support, being ready makes “yes” possible.

‘Say Yes to Summer’ taps into emotional territory, creating a more human, relatable connection with audiences. It’s a campaign built to inspire action, and it comes to life through a mix of high-impact awareness channels like out-of-home and digital platforms that meet audiences in their everyday lives.

“We’re delighted with the work,” said Keith Ironside, brand lead at Halfords. “It feels fresh, human and genuinely reflects how Halfords experts help people make the most of summer . Dentsu Creative really understood what we wanted to say — and helped us say it in a powerful way.”

​Woody Woods, creative director at Dentsu Creative, added, “The magic of this idea is in its simplicity. We all know those summer moments that come out of nowhere and too often, we miss them. This campaign is about helping people say yes more often. Halfords doesn’t just sell bikes or camping gear it sells freedom, spontaneity, and a bit of joy. That’s what we wanted to bring to life.”

