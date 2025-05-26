senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

AiMCO and ALLKND Hold Mental Health Training for Influencer Industry

26/05/2025
50
Share
The event focused on peer-to-peer support strategies, balancing cultural sensitivity, professional boundaries, and self-care

Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) held its inaugural 'Good Mate' mental health training event last week for its members, as part of its recently announced partnership with mental health charity, ALLKND.

Held at the WPP Offices in Barangaroo for AiMCO members, the 90-minute peer-to-peer training session was designed to equip participants with practical skills to support their peers facing mental health challenges.

Attendees were introduced to the MATE Action Plan -- a structured approach to aid in offering effective support, such as learning how to recognise and respond to crises like panic attacks, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts, as well as gaining essential first-aid strategies.

The session also explored the importance of understanding mental health issues through a culturally sensitive lens and clarified the limits of peer support, reinforcing the need to guide others toward professional help when appropriate while also putting an emphasis on self-care and prioritising their own well-being.

The event, hosted by ALLKND founder Milly Rose Bannister, is the first session to be held as part of ALLKND and AiMCO’s year-long partnership, as AiMCO commits to providing critical mental health training for its creator community.

AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall said, “Last week’s event kicked us off to support ALLKND’s mission to get at least one young person in every Australian workplace, sports team, household and group chat certified as a 'Good Mate'.

It was fantastic to see our members come together to learn more about how we foster compassion and resilience within the rapidly growing and evolving Australian influencer marketing community.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from AiMCO – Australian Influencer Marketing Council
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from AiMCO – Australian Influencer Marketing Council
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1