senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Actor Dacre Montgomery Redefines Modern Masculinity for Menswear Brand POLITIX

16/03/2023
393
Share
Stranger Things actor challenges the notion of traditional masculinity in the film from Fabric (Part of the TBWA\Sydney Group)

Australian actor and Stranger Things star, Dacre Montgomery, is personifying what it means to be The Gentle Man in a campaign from Australian menswear retailer POLITIX. The new brand platform and integrated campaign developed with Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group) invites every man to define masculinity as they make it.  

The campaign challenges the notion of traditional masculinity: a man of few words who is solely strong, driven and stoic in the face of adversity. Through Dacre’s performance, The Gentle Man redefines masculinity on his own terms – self-assured and stylish, but importantly sincere and selfless – and invites  every man to redefine the term to suit their own style.  

This campaign signals a new era for POLITIX and coincides with the release of their new Autumn/Winter collection which features a new range of premium fabrications and fits. The brand campaign is POLITIX’s first since the brand’s relaunch in late 2022. 

Dacre Montgomery rose to international fame after landing breakthrough roles as Billy Hargrove in Netflix’s Stranger Things and Steve Binder in Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS.  

Reflecting on the campaign Dacre said, “I have played many characters in my career as an actor, but the biggest journey has been learning to be myself. Growing up it felt like the expectations of masculinity were someone that played sport, someone that was more overtly stereotypically masculine – and that wasn’t what I was. Thankfully, I had parents who really allowed me to be myself. So, I’ve learned to own my masculinity – and that means expressing an identity that doesn’t need to fit into a box”. 

Keenan Motto, co-founder and creative partner of Fabric, said, “Exuding a quiet confidence and a passion for expressing himself through style, words and meaningful action, Dacre perfectly embodies what it means to be The Gentle Man.” 

Megan Voss, head of marketing at Politix, added, “It’s an exciting time for POLITIX. Since announcing our brand relaunch, Dacre as our new ambassador and appointing Fabric as our new strategic and creative partner. Our new Autumn/Winter campaign ‘The Gentle Man’ challenges the notion of new masculinity and what it means to be a man in today’s world and Dacre really brings this to life in an authentic way. We are very excited to bring this campaign to our customers”. 

The campaign debuts POLITIX’s relationship with Fabric, after appointing the team as strategic and creative partner in November last year. 

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from TBWA\Sydney
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from TBWA\Sydney
mycar Chargers Hero
mycar
12/11/2024
mycar Chargers
mycar
12/11/2024
Pickle
HEINZ
04/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1