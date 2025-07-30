TBWA\Sydney Wins Woolworths Everyday Rewards

TBWA\Sydney has won the Woolworths Everyday Rewards creative account following a competitive pitch, LBB can reveal.

The incumbent is M+C Saatchi, whose bespoke Greenhouse Collective has led the Woolworths work since 2017, including creative, social, and production. M+C will remain the lead creative partner for the rest of Woolworths' business across Australia and New Zealand.

In April, 72andSunny took over from M+C Saatchi on Big W's retail and brand campaigns.

The pitch win becomes the first for TBWA\Sydney's newly-formed leadership team of managing director Elektra O'Malley, chief strategy officer Michael Hogg, and chief creative officer Matt Keon, whose appointments LBB revealed earlier this year.

Last week, AUNZ CEO and president Paul Bradbury resigned from his post after 20 years, Nick Garrett was confirmed as Omnicom Oceania CEO, and LBB revealed it understands Adrian Paul, TBWA AUNZ COO, has assumed the same role for Omnicom Oceania.

The agency's CSO Michael was previously at indie Emotive, while Elektra returned home to Australia for the role after over a decade in New York. She was most recently head of account management at Anomaly, and before that, group account director at Johannes Leonardo.



Matt has worked for Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore, BMF Australia, and Fallon London. At the latter, he worked with Michael. Matt went on to set up his own agency, while Michael moved back to Sydney and joined The Monkeys for seven years, before heading to Emotive.

Matt launched, scaled, and sold a minority stake in 18 Feet And Rising, which became one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the UK. He left the business to return to Australia in 2016, and in 2018, the agency became And Rising.

The entrepreneur has co-founded multiple other start-ups, including GenieUs, a business set up to transform the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including motor-neuron disease (ALS), Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s.

LBB has contacted TBWA and Woolworths for comment.