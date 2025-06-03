senckađ
Edition : International
Noma Bar Creates Striking Negative Space Illustrations For ACCIONA and DDB Melbourne

03/06/2025
115
Share
The red-and-white visuals spotlight ACCIONA's eco-conscious infrastructure projects, including the world's first turtle passage

ACCIONA has launched a new campaign via DDB Group Melbourne to illustrate what’s possible when innovation is used to build sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow, following a successful pitch for the business.

ACCIONA has evolved from a rich history of local companies who have played a crucial role in shaping some of Australia’s largest and most sustainable infrastructure projects, however, the connection to ACCIONA is not necessarily known.

This campaign brings that work to the surface, showing the positive impact of ACCIONA’s innovative approach and how designing with sustainability at the centre can deliver lasting value for both people and the planet.

The campaign, brought to life by globally acclaimed illustrator Noma Bar, showcases the initiatives that helped build a better Australia in a way that is also better for the planet.

From a tunnel design that eliminates the need for the dredging of Sydney Harbour, to building the world's first turtle passage to protect endangered turtles, as part of Australia’s largest weir, each illustration utilises negative space to tell these individual stories of ACCIONA's innovative solutions.

The striking red, black, and white illustrations feature headlines including “90 tonne diggers powered by last night’s fish and chips? Now it’s possible.”

Giles Watson, DDB Group Melbourne ECD said, “ACCIONA isn’t just ticking the sustainability box, they’re rethinking what’s possible with ideas that are completely out of the box. Noma Bar’s work does the same. It’s deceptively simple at first glance, but look closer and it reveals something clever, unexpected and layered… just like the thinking behind ACCIONA’s innovations.”

The campaign will run nationally across out-of-home, online and social.

