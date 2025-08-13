Zhang + Knight Join Academy for US Representation

Visionary directing team Zhang + Knight have now joined Academy’s US roster for commercial and music video representation. Zhang and Knight are award-winning directors whose recent short film ‘A Bear Remembers’ won Best Drama at Aspen Shortfest and Best European Film at the Clermont-Ferrand film festival.

Zhang + Knight are based in London. Their films create dreamlike environments through vivid imagery, rich textures and a painterly use of colour, light, and shade. They have shot campaigns for Mercedes, Hawaiian Airlines and Maserati, among others. They have also been recognised with two British Arrow awards – Achievement in Production for their powerful work for Stonewall and as Young Guns winners in 2023.

“We feel very lucky to already call Academy our home in the UK. Together, we’ve made work we’re truly proud of — spanning commercials, music videos, and fiction projects,” Zhang + Knight said. “So stepping into this new chapter with Academy in the US feels incredibly special: a chance to keep creating, growing, and being challenged by a company we already know and love. It’s amazing to see what John and the US team have built in such a short space of time, and we’re thrilled to now be part of that momentum. We can’t wait to see where this takes us, and what we’ll make together!”

Academy’s managing director in the US, John Nguyen, views this homecoming as a pivotal step in the development of the stateside roster. “From the moment I started at Academy, I've been in love with Zhang + Knight. They are incredible storytellers that have an impeccable eye for unique world building. As we continue to build our next phase of the business, Zhang + Knight are exactly the kind of artists we want leading the way,” he said.

“Zhang & Knight have been an integral part of our UK family for over three years, during which time they've created a beautiful body of work spanning award winning music videos, commercials, and short films,” said Medb Riordan, Academy’s global managing partner. “Their vision is singular - poetic, cinematic, and emotionally rich - and they've built a world that feels entirely their own. As storytellers and image-makers, they stand among the most distinctive and unforgettable directors of the moment.”

“We're thrilled to now call them part of our US family as well, and it's already clear they're poised to thrive here too,” continued Medb. “With the support of our brilliant MD, John, and the creative infrastructure around them, there's no limit to what they’ll accomplish next. We’re incredibly proud to champion them on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Academy is a production company with a 40 year history of developing talent, working with global brands, and winning awards. Academy’s guiding philosophy has always been to nurture and develop emerging young talent and this approach has led to an unrivalled reputation for launching stars of the future.

Academy have been named Production Company of the Year by D&AD, The British Arrows, Campaign Magazine and many more industry bodies, and remain one of the most awarded production companies working in advertising today.

