senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

BBC Creative Celebrates Best of Britain

31/07/2025
12
Share
BBC has launched a campaign making case for licence fee

The BBC has always been here to serve every individual across the UK, with a unique offer and impact enabled by its public service purpose.

In the run up to charter renewal in 2027, the BBC is launching a campaign to spotlight its unique value to audiences today through a compelling video trail made by in-house production team, BBC Creative.

Launching with a 60 second TV trail, the campaign aims to showcase the BBC’s uniquely vast and varied value.

Not one single thing, but a wonderfully eclectic combination of things that brings value to everyone.

From vital fact-checking services to breathtaking content from the natural world, and from the drama of the Traitors roundtable to the £5 billion that is contributed to the UK economy each year, the BBC’s offer and impact spreads far and wide, and this campaign successfully brings that truth to life.

The campaign will continue as a multichannel rollout across audio, social and digital, demonstrating the BBC’s unique offer to individuals and impact across society.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BBC Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BBC Creative
Making The Case
BBC
31/07/2025
Race Across the World Billboard
BBC Creative
11/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1