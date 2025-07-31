BBC Creative Celebrates Best of Britain

The BBC has always been here to serve every individual across the UK, with a unique offer and impact enabled by its public service purpose.

In the run up to charter renewal in 2027, the BBC is launching a campaign to spotlight its unique value to audiences today through a compelling video trail made by in-house production team, BBC Creative.

Launching with a 60 second TV trail, the campaign aims to showcase the BBC’s uniquely vast and varied value.

Not one single thing, but a wonderfully eclectic combination of things that brings value to everyone.

From vital fact-checking services to breathtaking content from the natural world, and from the drama of the Traitors roundtable to the £5 billion that is contributed to the UK economy each year, the BBC’s offer and impact spreads far and wide, and this campaign successfully brings that truth to life.

The campaign will continue as a multichannel rollout across audio, social and digital, demonstrating the BBC’s unique offer to individuals and impact across society.