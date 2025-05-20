Yessian Music Welcomes Chris Heidman as Executive Producer

​Yessian Music, the international music and sound design company, has expanded its global footprint with the addition of Chris Heidman as executive producer. Based in Minneapolis, Chris will work across all Yessian locations, collaborating with production and creative teams in commercials, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

Chris brings a rich background as both a musician and producer. A pioneer of the LoFi bedroom pop genre in the late 1990s, he co-founded the band Sukpatch, releasing music on influential labels including Mo’ Wax, Sub Pop, Capitol, EMI, and the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal.

“We’ve known Chris and had great conversations over the years. We always kept the door open, waiting for the right moment — and that time is now,” said Brian Yessian, partner and CCO. “Chris brings decades of experience in the music industry, both as a performer and producer. We’re excited for him to join the team and help fuel Yessian’s continued growth.”

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey of sonic innovation with the world-class team at Yessian,” said Chris. “Bringing my aesthetic and perspective to a company that has set the standard across so many platforms is incredibly exciting.”

Following a decade of international touring, Heidman transitioned into producing and managing recording artists, which naturally led to a focus on music supervision and production for commercial brands. His work is consistently pushing the boundaries of how music can elevate storytelling.

Throughout his career in sync and brand music production, Heidman has collaborated with major clients including Target, BMW, Subaru, Macy’s, Walmart, Estée Lauder, Xbox, Apple, and Kohl’s. He has supervised original scores featuring artists such as Lizzo, Hot Chip, YACHT, and Ciara, while cultivating strong relationships with a wide network of emerging talent.

