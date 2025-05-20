senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Yessian Music Welcomes Chris Heidman as Executive Producer

20/05/2025
74
Share
Chris Heidman co-founded the band Sukpatch, releasing music on influential labels including Mo’ Wax, Sub Pop, Capitol, EMI, and the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal

Yessian Music, the international music and sound design company, has expanded its global footprint with the addition of Chris Heidman as executive producer. Based in Minneapolis, Chris will work across all Yessian locations, collaborating with production and creative teams in commercials, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

Chris brings a rich background as both a musician and producer. A pioneer of the LoFi bedroom pop genre in the late 1990s, he co-founded the band Sukpatch, releasing music on influential labels including Mo’ Wax, Sub Pop, Capitol, EMI, and the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal.

“We’ve known Chris and had great conversations over the years. We always kept the door open, waiting for the right moment — and that time is now,” said Brian Yessian, partner and CCO. “Chris brings decades of experience in the music industry, both as a performer and producer. We’re excited for him to join the team and help fuel Yessian’s continued growth.”

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey of sonic innovation with the world-class team at Yessian,” said Chris. “Bringing my aesthetic and perspective to a company that has set the standard across so many platforms is incredibly exciting.”

Following a decade of international touring, Heidman transitioned into producing and managing recording artists, which naturally led to a focus on music supervision and production for commercial brands. His work is consistently pushing the boundaries of how music can elevate storytelling.

Throughout his career in sync and brand music production, Heidman has collaborated with major clients including Target, BMW, Subaru, Macy’s, Walmart, Estée Lauder, Xbox, Apple, and Kohl’s. He has supervised original scores featuring artists such as Lizzo, Hot Chip, YACHT, and Ciara, while cultivating strong relationships with a wide network of emerging talent.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Yessian Music
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Yessian Music
Summer Sleepover
Academy Sports
13/06/2025
Summer Upper Corner
Academy Sports
13/06/2025
Summer Statistically
Academy Sports
13/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1