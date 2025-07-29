Radio LBB: A Certain Type of Hook

This playlist isn’t terribly thematic, it’s really just music that I am currently liking. Being an EP and a music supervisor, I am in the business of finding that 'perfect song' that will elevate a brand. When. It comes to music that hits for me, makes me a fan, it’s about a certain type of hook. I find my self gravitating towards music that feels like “pop”, in a melodic sense, but with an imperfect indie vibe.

Having been a recording artist in the late 90’s, we didn’t have splice to find loops, and we recorded on abandoned tape machines and cheap mixing consoles. The Lofi hiss and tape drag was something we desperately tried to get rid of, but over time I came to love the “realness” of those recordings. There was something pioneering about our process, even if it was accidental. I am finding a lot of what is new in music is starting to capture that same magic.

This playlist is somewhat random, most of it is on the newer side. These are simply songs I like. What they have in common is, for the most part all of these tracks were released before the artists gained widespread attention, there’s that sweet spot where a band does something incredible before anyone knows them, of course once an artist gains their much deserved acclaim, they tend to get swallowed up by the record industry, it happened to me. Once you get your big break, and the pressure of major labels is on you, you tend to start writing different songs for different reasons, you are constantly being told 'you need to write a single'.

The commonalty in these tracks is, I feel like they are free from the binds that tie the artists down. Of course no one uses tape anymore, so the tape drag and hiss is a thing of the past, but these songs capture a certain spirit for me.​