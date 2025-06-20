senckađ
World of Coca-Cola and Georgia Aquarium Bring Bubbles with Joint Initiative

20/06/2025
Joint ticket initiative from Doe-Anderson streamlines the way to experience two of Atlanta's iconic destinations

Given their shared hometown of Atlanta and a connecting courtyard, it was only natural for two of the city’s premier anchor attractions - Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola - to come together. This joint ticketing initiative is designed specifically with travellers in mind, offering a streamlined way to experience two of Atlanta’s most iconic destinations in one simple purchase.

The effort aims to drive early summer attendance by making it as easy as a few clicks to explore the best of the city without juggling multiple bookings or time slots.

Guided by agency Doe-Anderson, the campaign was created around the unifying concept of bubbles and is supported by a robust media mix. Campaign elements include CTV, Digital Display, Digital OOH, High Impact Digital, Paid Social, and Radio in key regional travel markets such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Greenville-Asheville, Birmingham, Augusta, Macon, and Columbus. Doe-Anderson leads both the creative and media buying efforts for the campaign.

“Whether you step foot into Georgia Aquarium or walk inside World of Coca-Cola, you are essentially entering a portal to another world. What do both worlds have in common? Bubbles. We used the concept of bubbles as the window into both the wonder of the ocean and the magic of Coca-Cola. In both the film spots and static layouts, we wanted to keep the creative work engaging while paying equal homage to both brands. Blue and red dominate the palette as imagery of the attractions peek through to greet consumers,” Zach Stewart, Doe-Anderson VP, director of design, said.

“We’re excited to launch this joint ticket offer. Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola have joined forces to offer a great deal to visit both locations. It’s perfect for a summer getaway or local staycation. The creative approach to the campaign celebrates the unique strengths of both facilities, and it’s been a joy to collaborate with a world-class partner like World of Coca-Cola,” noted Dan Dipiazzo, Georgia Aquarium chief marketing and experience officer.

