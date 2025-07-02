Wonderful Pistachios Celebrates Snacking Without Restraint

Wonderful Pistachios is turning up the crunch with the release of three new, advertising spots as part of its 'The Don’t Hold Back Snack' campaign. These additions to the evergreen creative series celebrate snacking without restraint - just in time to build consumer appetite for what could be a record-breaking California pistachio harvest this fall.



Created by Wonderful Agency and helmed by acclaimed director Harold Einstein, the latest commercials extend the campaign’s playful satire by showing people taking extreme measures to stop snacking until they discover a smarter, more satisfying option: Wonderful Pistachios.



The three new ads now live across cable, digital streaming, and social media platforms include:



Lilliputians

In this park-set comedy, a hungry snacker is tied down by tiny Lilliputians in an effort to curb her cravings. A friend on a nearby bench offers a better solution: Wonderful Pistachios. With renewed energy (and snack satisfaction), she easily breaks free, sending the tiny captors flying and reassuring her friend of their resilience.

Crocodile

In a shipping company breakroom, one man goes to extreme lengths to stop himself from snacking by hiding inside a crocodile. But when his co-worker recommends Wonderful Pistachios, even he can’t resist reaching out through the crocodile’s sharp teeth for a guilt-free handful.

El Stachio

One office worker hires a professional wrestler to physically restrain him from snacking. But when his colleague suggests Wonderful Pistachios as a smarter alternative, a surprise rescue arrives in the form of a flying elbow from an unexpectedly heroic older co-worker.

These spots round out the Don’t Hold Back Snack line up, which also includes the previously released commercials Cement Hands and Bear Hug. With five commercials now in rotation, Wonderful Pistachios is driving momentum for pistachio consumption at a pivotal moment for the industry.



Wonderful Pistachios Lights Up Times Square with First-Ever 3D Billboard



As part of The Don’t Hold Back Snack’s expansive nine-market out-of-home blitz launched in June, the brand is taking the campaign to new heights with its first-ever 3D anamorphic billboard in Times Square, New York City.



Visible to thousands of daily passers-by in one of the most trafficked intersections in the US, the digital billboard uses 3D anamorphic technology to create a hyper-realistic illusion of pistachios bursting from the screen, bringing the brand’s irreverent energy to life in a way consumers can’t ignore. It’s a first for Wonderful Pistachios, and one that’s already delivered big rewards.

The strategic investment to place ads in Times Square is already generating massive exposure for the brand. The 3D billboard recently appeared in the background ofF1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, during its red carpet premiere in Times Square. The high-profile event put Wonderful Pistachios directly into the spotlight, with the billboard visible in the background of social media coverage from major outlets like GQ and the TODAY Show.

The Times Square execution is part of a larger out-of-home campaign spanning nine major US markets - including Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

