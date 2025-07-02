senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Wonderful Pistachios Celebrates Snacking Without Restraint

02/07/2025
77
Share
Wonderful Agency and director Harold Einstein capture people taking extreme measures to stop snacking and light up Times Square

Wonderful Pistachios is turning up the crunch with the release of three new, advertising spots as part of its 'The Don’t Hold Back Snack' campaign. These additions to the evergreen creative series celebrate snacking without restraint - just in time to build consumer appetite for what could be a record-breaking California pistachio harvest this fall.

Created by Wonderful Agency and helmed by acclaimed director Harold Einstein, the latest commercials extend the campaign’s playful satire by showing people taking extreme measures to stop snacking until they discover a smarter, more satisfying option: Wonderful Pistachios.

The three new ads now live across cable, digital streaming, and social media platforms include:

Lilliputians

In this park-set comedy, a hungry snacker is tied down by tiny Lilliputians in an effort to curb her cravings. A friend on a nearby bench offers a better solution: Wonderful Pistachios. With renewed energy (and snack satisfaction), she easily breaks free, sending the tiny captors flying and reassuring her friend of their resilience.

Crocodile

In a shipping company breakroom, one man goes to extreme lengths to stop himself from snacking by hiding inside a crocodile. But when his co-worker recommends Wonderful Pistachios, even he can’t resist reaching out through the crocodile’s sharp teeth for a guilt-free handful.

El Stachio

One office worker hires a professional wrestler to physically restrain him from snacking. But when his colleague suggests Wonderful Pistachios as a smarter alternative, a surprise rescue arrives in the form of a flying elbow from an unexpectedly heroic older co-worker.

These spots round out the Don’t Hold Back Snack line up, which also includes the previously released commercials Cement Hands and Bear Hug. With five commercials now in rotation, Wonderful Pistachios is driving momentum for pistachio consumption at a pivotal moment for the industry.

Wonderful Pistachios Lights Up Times Square with First-Ever 3D Billboard

As part of The Don’t Hold Back Snack’s expansive nine-market out-of-home blitz launched in June, the brand is taking the campaign to new heights with its first-ever 3D anamorphic billboard in Times Square, New York City.

Visible to thousands of daily passers-by in one of the most trafficked intersections in the US, the digital billboard uses 3D anamorphic technology to create a hyper-realistic illusion of pistachios bursting from the screen, bringing the brand’s irreverent energy to life in a way consumers can’t ignore. It’s a first for Wonderful Pistachios, and one that’s already delivered big rewards.

The strategic investment to place ads in Times Square is already generating massive exposure for the brand. The 3D billboard recently appeared in the background ofF1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, during its red carpet premiere in Times Square. The high-profile event put Wonderful Pistachios directly into the spotlight, with the billboard visible in the background of social media coverage from major outlets like GQ and the TODAY Show.

The Times Square execution is part of a larger out-of-home campaign spanning nine major US markets - including Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from lbbonline.com
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from
Trailer
Kindling
02/07/2025
Barbie Collection
Kipling
02/07/2025
Barbie Collection 2
Kipling
02/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1