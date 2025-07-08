senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
FIJI Water Brings Source Story to Life with ‘Origins’ Campaign

08/07/2025
Striking animated campaign by Nadia Tzuo and The Wonderful Company celebrates FIJI Water’s natural source story, as the brand expands its premium line up and launches exclusive summer offers

FIJI Water, America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water, has debuted a new campaign spotlighting their iconic source story, the introduction of a 700mL bottle, and a series of limited-time offers encouraging consumers to stay hydrated with 'Earth’s Finest Water'.

Leading the summer festivities, 'Origins' is a new multi-platform campaign that brings FIJI Water’s source story to life, with art design and animation by Emmy Award-winning creative director Nadia Tzuo, known for her work on the memorable title sequences for 'The Last of Us' and 'Shōgun.' The campaign pays tribute to the brand’s natural origins on the islands of Fiji. Starting with the iconic square bottle silhouette, each twist of the bottle traces the journey of FIJI Water from tropical rainfall – filtered through volcanic rock – to a protected underground artesian aquifer where it has been sourced since 1996. The finale reveals the iconic bottle, instantly recognisable to consumers, alongside a powerful message showcasing the FIJI Water difference, 'Untouched by man, until you drink it.' The campaign is supported by social and digital assets, along with dedicated gas station and convenience store creative throughout the U.S., encouraging hydration on the go during peak summer months.

“We’re excited to honour our roots in Fiji with a new creative take on our source story,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing at FIJI Water. “For nearly three decades, FIJI Water has stood as a beacon of premium, trusted hydration. Nature created and perfected it, we bottled it, and we look forward to sharing FIJI Water with the world for years to come.”

FIJI Water is also introducing its 700mL bottle – a slim, sleek version of its beloved silhouette – offering consumers even more of the premium hydration they know and love. Its streamlined shape fits easily into car cupholders and backpacks, making it ideal for on-the-go moments and everyday convenience. The 700mL bottle is rolling out to 7-Eleven and other retailers nationwide later this summer and is available online at FIJIWater.com and Amazon.com.

Along with the new campaign, the celebration continues with 'Blue Fridays,' a limited-time promotion that kicked off on the Summer Solstice and will run every other Friday through July 29, only on FIJIWater.com

