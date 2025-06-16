Singing Statues Get Ready for Battle in ‘Anno 117: Pax Romana’ Trailer

In partnership with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, Psyop director duo Todd + Kylie balanced cinematic storytelling and gameplay to create an immersive trailer for Ubisoft’s latest entry in the beloved Anno franchise, Anno 117: Pax Romana. In close collaboration with the game’s developers, the directors helped shape a piece that’s as true to the title as it is emotionally resonant — featuring in-game sequences enhanced with Psyop’s signature finesse.



The final film is the result of a tightly integrated creative workflow between Ubisoft Mainz, Psyop and W+K Amsterdam. Working hand-in-hand from the earliest stages, PreVis took place inside Ubisoft’s proprietary engine, The Empire Engine, where Psyop’s creative director Matthias Bauerle collaborated directly with developers to storyboard scenes and refine the visual language from within the game environments. Rather than recreating moments in CG – a common practice for game trailers – the team imported into the engine itself to stage scenes authentically.

From camera choreography to environmental layout, what audiences see in the finished piece is largely captured straight from the game. To elevate the visuals further, Psyop built key foreground elements from scratch, including a series of singing statues that Todd + Kylie wove in as a nod to the now-iconic live action teaser featuring the singing town crier. W+K Amsterdam and Ubisoft Mainz composed an original track for the spot, and the directors leaned into the humour of the concept – directing animated performances that balance satire with the sincerity that comes from their specific technical approach.

Sky replacements, atmospheric augmentations and tongue-in-cheek details were layered throughout, resulting in a film that plays with scale, spectacle and soul - all while honouring the spirit of Anno. “We wanted to have fun with these amazing singing statues while showcasing the visual fidelity of the game world,” says directors Todd + Kylie. “The in-game environments were already rich with artistry and detail - this allowed us to focus our efforts on amplifying the game world and bring as much life and whimsy to our chorus of historical votives.”

Managing director of animation, Jen Cadic, adds, “Working this closely with the team at Ubisoft was a dream, the result of which is a true testament to what can happen when game developers and filmmakers co-create rich stories together.”



With Psyop's creative teams leveraging Anno’s in-game assets, the collaboration has opened a door to a fresh take on marketing for games - a pipeline where cinematic quality and gameplay integrity are no longer at odds, but synchronised in a shared mission to better shape the way games are introduced, experienced and remembered.



“This project was a chance to reimagine what a game trailer can be,” says Haye Anderson, brand director at Ubisoft. “By bringing filmmakers into our engine and crafting the story from the inside out, we created something true to Anno’s soul and refreshingly unexpected for the genre. Because it was made in the studio, it also captures the Anno community’s tone - witty, clever, and downright fun.”

