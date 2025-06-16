Matt Hunnicutt and Sandra Nam to Lead Psyop Media Group

Psyop Media, the independent parent group to the storied creative studio Psyop, has named Matt Hunnicutt as chief executive officer and Sandra Nam as chief strategy officer. The duo bring with them an impressive history of innovative, culture-defining work and a focus on charting a new course for Psyop as the media group’s studio cornerstone.

From his long-standing role as head of integrated production and Nike global production director at Wieden+Kennedy Portland to recent leadership positions at Meta’s Reality Labs, Matt has led Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix-winning campaigns for Nike, Coca-Cola, P&G, Old Spice, Facebook and Samsung. Known for developing and scaling high-performing teams and strong relationships in the global marketplace, he’s deeply focused on growing a modern, integrated ecosystem built around innovation and world-class creative results.

“Psyop was founded on bold experimentation when a band of artists left MTV to start a new path of creative invention,” said Matt. “I’ve admired that disruptive spirit for years as a frequent collaborator — seeing the vision grow from a Lower East Side bar-turned-office to an independent global network with deep inroads across advertising, games, music videos and entertainment represents a strong foundation for us to author a new studio group model built around valuable IP and the latest in emerging media and AI artistry to serve the future of our industry.”

Sandra brings experience spanning the advertising, tech and entertainment worlds, with director of production and VP roles at Tribeca Studios, Squarespace, Google and Droga5. Having worked and led teams at advertising agencies, client-side creative teams in tech and executive produced branded films at Tribeca, she offers an unique perspective and valuable experience to the production side of the business. Her career has encompassed many groundbreaking projects, and her leadership has garnered widespread recognition and awards across the industry. At Psyop, Nam will be strategically overseeing the business in regards to marketing, partnerships, and growth opportunities.

“Psyop has this extraordinary creative legacy and DNA. The opportunity now is to amplify that magic and expand our capabilities as we develop a more sustainable and dynamic model based on how the landscape is evolving,” said Sandra. “We’re building a new framework where exceptional craft is not a one-time output, but achieved through trusted, long-term relationships meeting creative needs.”

With direct-to-brand clients like Microsoft, Dream Games, Discord and Meta engaged, Sandra added, “Because we’ve been clients, we understand the conversations and decisions modern brands face. The ability to provide premium, forward-thinking solutions across a unique and expanding studio of talent represents an incredible advantage.”

With distinguished careers spanning agency, brand and emerging tech, the new leadership is poised to position Psyop for the future. On returning to production-side, Matt shared, “I started my career working on every set, shoot and edit I could find from Warner Bros Studios to producing long-form and episodic TV — it’s always been a dream to return to this side of the industry with the benefit of agency and brand experience. Partnering with someone as consistently ahead of the curve, deeply connected and all-around delightful as Sandra is an incredible honor and combines our networks in a way that provides exponential value for Psyop Media Group and our future partners.”