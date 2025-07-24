Wickes Brings Kimberley Walsh's Blush Rose Paint Shade to Life

Presenter, singer and DIY enthusiast, Kimberley Walsh has launched a new shade of paint as part of her ongoing partnership with home improvement retailer Wickes, in a new social campaign handled by St Luke’s.



Blush Rose, her third colour collaboration with the brand, was launched via a social-first campaign that began with her own stunning flower stall at Chiswick Market, all painted in the brand new shade.



Kimberley was on hand to surprise customers and distribute 50ml sample pots of the new shade, in a hand-tied 'bouquet'. The activation celebrated the new shade while cameras captured the public’s delighted responses.

From Thursday 24th July, the new 30-second social film launches with paid support, on Wickes and Walsh’s social media channels.

​Ella Farthing, senior PR manager at Wickes said, “We’re proud to be working with Kimberley on paint colour, that we hope you love as much as we do. By setting up a flower stall in the heart of Chiswick, we wanted to bring Blush Rose to life in a way that feels creative, fun and approachable. And for anyone who couldn’t make it down, the new colour is available online and in store, along with the rest of the range.”



​Rich Denney, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s said, “Wickes has given us a great canvas to create a distinctive activation that launches Kimberley’s latest shade at the Chiswick Flower Market. At the same time, Kimberly's appeal helps introduce new customers to the idea that being house proud is an uplifting, creative and affordable way to make improvements that last.”



The new colour Blush Rose joins Blue Haze and Subtle Sage in Kimberley Walsh’s range of paints in a collaboration which began in 2022.

