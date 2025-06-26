Why Don't We Hear About Queerness in b2b Marketing?

Can We Talk About the Pride Logo Situation?

Ah, June. The month where logos get a temporary makeover and suddenly every brand’s a queer ally… for about 30 days. Rainbow-washed, boxed-ticked, job done. See you next year.

Except… not really. Because LGBTQIA+ people exist all year. Not just when your scheduled Pride Month carousel says so.

Real Impact Comes from Storytelling All Year Round.

If you’re not telling stories all year, you’re not really part of the conversation, you’re just clocking in for the optics. Tokenism is loud, obvious, and quite honestly, boring. Storytelling, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. It's an opportunity for brands to make a longer lasting and stronger impact.

And weirdly, no one’s really talking about this in the b2b space. Like, where’s the community? Why does it feel like queerness has been locked out of boardrooms and b2b LinkedIn feeds?

Which is bizarre when you think about how incredibly inclusive the b2c industry actually is. b2c is out here dancing in glitter. Meanwhile, b2b’s sitting in the corner sipping water and muttering something about “professional tone”.

The b2c Sector’s Miles Ahead. Why Isn’t b2b?

The Problem

b2b storytelling still feels like it’s working off a dusty old pitch deck from 2004. It’s stiff. It's risk-averse. It’s the reason people still call b2b boring.

But it doesn’t have to be. Brands like Monzo have proven that b2b can be fun, playful, human. But here’s the catch: if you want to sound like a modern, diverse brand, you actually have to be one. Diversity can’t just exist in your colour palette or your social captions. It has to be baked into the voice, the stories, the decisions.

There’s also this myth of neutrality. That being “neutral” protects you from doing harm. But let’s be honest here: neutrality usually just means defaulting to the straight, white, middle-class male. The default isn’t neutral in the slightest.

And no, inclusive storytelling doesn’t mean dragging your one queer employee into a video every June and hoping it goes viral. It means putting in the work. It should be an always on consideration.

So, What IS Inclusive b2b Storytelling?

Show LGBTQIA+ people as experts, not just 'representatives'. If you’re writing a case study, let them be the voice of authority, not the diversity checkbox.

Update your persona docs. No more faceless “decision-maker Dan” in a navy suit. Reflect the actual world. Consider demographics and psychographics together.

Work with queer creators. From strategy to execution. If you’re telling our stories, involve us. It’ll stop you getting it wrong (or worse, cringe).

Share stories all year, not just from your team, but your suppliers, partners, collaborators. And yes, diversify that chain too. You can’t say you support queer people if everyone you work with looks like they were cast in the same corporate stock image shoot.

Why It Matters

This isn’t just some moral point (although, it kinda is too). It’s commercial.

LGBTQIA+ professionals are moving into more senior roles, so your marketing needs to land with them. And when people see themselves in your work, they connect with it. They remember you. They trust you.

It also makes your company a place people actually want to work at. Culture isn’t ping pong tables, it’s people feeling represented in the work. When they don’t? They switch off.

AND it builds confidence. Representation empowers people to step up, lead, and take space. If you want more queer leaders, this is where it starts.

Barriers and Pushback (You Knew This Was Coming)

There will always be pushback in this space, and being the one to stand up and say “Hey, we should be doing something here” does come with its challenges but here's how I would challenge that.

“We’re b2b, not lifestyle.”

Cool, and? People still exist in your world. They still buy your products, make decisions, shape industries. It’s not a lifestyle issue. It’s a people issue.

“Our audience isn’t that diverse.”

You sure? Because data says otherwise. And even if it wasn’t, that’s still not a reason to exclude.

“We don’t want to get it wrong.”

Then bring in the right voices. Because doing nothing is louder than doing it badly. Silence isn’t safe, it’s just another kind of failure.

So Here’s the Bottom Line:

Inclusive b2b storytelling isn’t a Pride Month gimmick. It’s not a trend. It’s not performative rainbows. It’s about showing up. All year. With intention.

Because queerness isn’t seasonal! So PLEASE, get rid of the pride coloured logo and do something with purpose.