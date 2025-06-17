Why Red Bull Records Works, Why Others Didn’t, and Why Coca-Cola Will

In the world of brand-owned record labels, few have managed to build something as musically credible and culturally embedded as Red Bull Records. Founded in 2007, the label has evolved beyond a marketing extension into a legitimate music industry player. Its flagship act, AWOLNATION, went multi-platinum with the global hit 'Sail' (certified 6× Platinum in the US alone). Other acts, such as Beartooth and The Aces, have found success across streaming platforms and on global tours. Red Bull Records doesn’t just co-opt culture – it contributes to it.



From a music branding perspective, Red Bull’s success lies in its long-term investment in artist development and its ability to stay genre-agnostic while rooted in authenticity. The brand didn’t slap its logo on a playlist; it built infrastructure, A&R teams, and a global artist network. Red Bull’s core brand values – adrenaline, boundary-pushing, community – are reflected in the voices it amplifies. Crucially, the artists aren’t just singing for the brand; the brand empowers them to sing for themselves, making Red Bull’s presence feel natural, not forced.



Contrast that with Converse's Rubber Tracks, a brand music project that failed to stick. Despite launching with significant fanfare and offering free studio time to emerging artists, it lacked a clear commercial model or long-term strategy. Artists came, recorded, and left, but no cohesive ecosystem or narrative formed. The brand’s commitment felt temporary, more like a PR campaign than a music movement. As a result, Rubber Tracks faded quickly without leaving a legacy or catalogue that mattered.

Now, the music and brand OG's Coca-Cola are back with the launch of real thing records. (rtr) in partnership with Universal Music Group, Coca-Cola isn’t just dipping a toe into the music world – it’s diving in with purpose and pedigree. This isn’t surprising to anyone who understands Coca-Cola’s sonic legacy. As I wrote previously, “no brand has done sonic branding bigger, better, or longer.” From the unmistakable 'ahhh' after a sip to its iconic five-note sonic logo, Coca-Cola has sound-waved its way into our cultural DNA.

The company’s historical strength in sonic branding, combined with its strategic foresight and marketing muscle, gives rtr a distinct advantage. The first two signees – Max Allais and Aksomaniac – are not obvious pop-radio choices, and that’s a good sign. Coca-Cola understands that today’s fans connect deeply with artists who have a strong personal brand, bold vision, and emotional authenticity.



The launch aligns with insights from the recent IPSOS report, which found that unique sonic assets outperform visual ones in driving recall and emotion. Coca-Cola’s longstanding understanding of this principle is now evolving into a platform that connects artists and fans at a cultural and emotional level - something brands often fail to do when they chase short-term attention instead of building lasting value.

In short, Coca-Cola has both the emotional equity and strategic patience to turn RTR into a success story, not just for the brand, but for music. It’s not about selling a drink. It’s about making people feel something, again and again. And in the age of the sonic brand, that’s what wins.



