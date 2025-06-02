IMAGINE Strengthens European Footprint with New Paris Office

​IMAGINE, the globally recognised creative studio powered by music, continues its expansion across Europe with a new Paris presence.



This latest arm of the business will be spearheaded by the newly appointed head of expansion, Marie Gleiss, and business development manager, Maxence Janvrin.



Both the new hires are well-embedded in the cultural and creative industries of Paris, and will help build the studio’s cultural and creative momentum on the continent - reinforcing IMAGINE’s commitment to shaping brands that resonate.



The expansion is a key milestone in IMAGINE’s mission to help brands stand for something in the modern cultural landscape where consumers no longer accept surface-level campaigns or culture-chasing tactics.



While traditional sonic branding often ends at the jingle, IMAGINE builds brand equity through sound - by embedding music and audio into the cultural and emotional DNA of the brand across every touchpoint.



​Shai Caleb Hirschson, co-founder and chief creative officer at IMAGINE, said, “From streaming to TikTok, from ambient soundscapes to branded playlists, audio has become a daily ritual. Brands that integrate into these sonic spaces don’t just advertise - they become part of the culture.



“Consumers are 96% more likely to remember a brand when music is aligned with its identity, and in a world of scrolling and skipping, music cuts through. It’s immediate, it’s emotional, and it’s sticky.



“Music isn’t just a mnemonic, it’s memory. Sound is identity. Emotion drives action - and music is the most powerful emotional trigger of all.



“We’re not here to slap a jingle on a logo. We create sound-first strategies that move people, inspire loyalty, and generate long-term brand value.”



Marie Gleiss, head of expansion at IMAGINE, added, “Contrary to the rest of the outdated industry, IMAGINE is not a sonic branding agency. It is a creative studio where music powers brand storytelling, cultural relevance, and emotional connectivity.



“The studio’s philosophy is simple - If brands want to connect, they need to contribute, not just consume. We’re here to help them become part of the culture, not just borrow from it.



“Today’s audience expects authenticity, purpose, and experience. Music is the most universal language of belonging, making it the perfect medium for emotional resonance.”

