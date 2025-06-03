senckađ
Enterogermina - The Anti-Murphy's Law Toast

Enterogermina
03/06/2025
According to Murphy’s law, toast tends to land butter-side down. Until now. The Anti-Murphy’s Law Toast is the first-ever toast designed to land butter-side up. An experiment by Enterogermina and MRM was designed to kick-start a conversation about gut health by playfully challenging the unfortunate data point around buttered bread—through a unique innovation at the hands of renowned physicist Robert Matthews and master baker Nuño García. Our documentary followed the pair as they endeavored to create a new kind of toast that defied Murphy’s Law. But it didn’t stop there. The toast was made available at Le Pain Quotidien and influencers and journalists could test it, love it and share it. The result: 86% engagement, 91% positive sentiment, and an 8.6% increase in sales during the campaign period.

