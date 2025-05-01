What the IPA’s Event Taught Us About Ageism, Inclusion and Advertising’s Role in Society

At a time when many DEI initiatives are quietly vanishing from the corporate agenda, the IPA’s latest event made one thing resoundingly clear: inclusion – particularly age inclusion – is not a nice-to-have. It’s urgent, it’s overdue, and it’s commercially smart.



Following the release of its ‘ Time for Some New Age Thinking’ report , the IPA brought together industry leaders, creatives and culture shapers – including actors David Harewood and Meera Syal – for a no-holds-barred discussion on how to future-proof the ad industry by making it more inclusive. Not just in campaign outputs, but in who it hires, promotes, and values.

Opening the day, Havas’ Xavier Rees declared ‘unity’ as the word of the year, urging the room to reject silos and embrace collaboration across age, race, gender and experience. His rallying cry – ‘Are we stronger together, or more powerful apart?’ - set the tone for a series of hard-hitting panels exploring ageism, LGBTQIA+ inclusion, talent retention, and the business case for diversity.

And if there was a central takeaway? Change won’t come from performative gestures. It takes guts, accountability, and a willingness to question ingrained biases – even those we don’t know we have.





The Reality of Ageism in Adland

Chaired by Nicola Kemp, the ageism panel brought a cross-generational perspective to a rarely-addressed bias. Gen z creative Mercy Abel challenged the idea of linear careers, arguing that unconventional “squiggly” paths should be seen as strengths, not red flags. Meanwhile, Jamie Elliott, CEO at , warned that dismissing older talent as ‘too expensive’ risks hollowing out the industry’s strategic brain.

And the stats back it up. As Serhat Ekinci, managing director omgunite, revealed in his solo session, only 8% of the UK ad industry is over 51 – compared to 33% of the national workforce. “Age equals cost, not investment,” he said, suggesting it’s a view that many agencies still seem to hold. But in a world being reshaped by AI, experience has never been more valuable.





Inclusion = Income

​ Ogilvy’s director of consumer equality, Shelina Janmohamed, reminded us that inclusivity isn’t a trend in the ‘The Business Case for Inclusive Advertising’ panel – it’s a growth lever. “The business case is just the beginning,” she said. “Real change happens when we translate those insights into everyday practice.”

Vicky Keenan, marketing director from Bayer Consumer Health shared how embedding inclusivity into their processes boosted ad inclusivity pass rates from 65% to 75%. Meanwhile, Diageo’s global head of digital and data Sarah Fleury highlighted how investing in women’s rugby through Guinness led to a 450% rise in coverage – and a meaningful spike in brand love. Her takeaway: “The risk of not embedding inclusive advertising? You leave growth on the table.”





LGBTQIA+ Equity and the End of “Allyship”

Another highlight came from the LGBTQIA+ equity panel, which replaced platitudes with action. Asad Shaykh, head of strategy at Grey London , called out the industry’s habit of performative support: “We’re great at selling dreams, but not always great at making them real.” The solution? Systemic change. From transition policies and gender-affirming healthcare to real mental health support and inclusive leadership training.

As Isabelle Bale, strategy director at M+C Saatchi , put it, “Being an ally isn’t an identity – it’s a practice.” The panel also introduced the Advertising Advocacy Playbook to help companies embed equity throughout their creative and operational models.





Reframing Talent Culture



The challenge of attracting and keeping creative talent was tackled head-on by BBH’s CEO Karen Martin and executive creative director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, who argued that risk-taking and cultural relevance are key. “Put the energy back in, and people will want in,” said Karen, pointing to fashion and music as models for how advertising could reclaim its cultural magnetism.



Their call to dismantle rigid hierarchies and embrace ‘maverick thinkers’ hit home: in an industry where creativity is the product, the workplace must mirror the dynamism it sells.





So, What Now?

The day made one thing clear: the industry is at a crossroads. With ageism rising, DEI budgets shrinking, and performative efforts falling flat, the responsibility to push forward rests squarely with advertisers themselves.



Advertising doesn’t just reflect culture – it helps shape it. That’s why events like this matter. As Xavier warned, “If all you do is become more aware and stay silent… less good will happen.”





From tackling unconscious bias to funding long-term inclusion strategies, the hard work is just beginning. But as every speaker made clear, this isn’t just about fairness. It’s about future-proofing the industry for a world that demands more – more representation, more empathy, more truth.



The flag for inclusivity hasn’t disappeared. It just needs people brave enough to keep flying it.





