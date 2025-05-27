senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

What Makes Packaging “Connected”?

27/05/2025
25
Share
The team at Appetite Creative on why Connected Packaging turns every product into a dynamic digital experience

In today’s digital world, consumer expectations are higher than ever—and brands need smarter ways to stand out. That’s where Connected Packaging comes in. More than just a QR code, it transforms traditional packaging into a powerful tool for engagement, data collection, and brand storytelling. From interactive games to sustainability education and loyalty rewards, Connected Packaging turns every product into a dynamic digital experience. Not all QR codes are created equal.

Connected Packaging: The Game-Changer for Brands

So, what exactly is Connected Packaging?

It’s packaging that doesn’t just sit on a shelf. It connects your brand directly to the consumer in real-time using smart technology—usually starting with a QR code, NFC tag, or augmented reality element. But the real magic happens after the scan.

We design experiences that turn passive consumption into active interaction. Think:

  • Interactive games that reward product knowledge or brand loyalty

  • Quizzes that suggest products based on consumer preferences

  • Loyalty programs that build long-term engagement

  • Sustainability trackers that educate consumers on recycling

  • Real-time surveys that collect valuable data

All these touchpoints provide rich analytics—from geographic location to interaction time and preferences—helping brands make smarter marketing decisions.

Less Barcode. More Brand Experience.

Gone are the days when packaging only served as a protective shell. Connected Packaging turns every box, bottle, or bag into a smart storytelling platform. It’s marketing that doesn’t feel like marketing—it’s an immersive brand experience that lives in your consumer’s hand.

Whether you're in FMCG, beverages, beauty, or beyond, Connected Packaging bridges the gap between the physical and digital, driving awareness, loyalty, and sustainable habits in one seamless touchpoint.

💬 What Would You Add?

As a brand, what would you love to see in your Connected Packaging?

  • A fun game to promote product launches?

  • A quiz to personalise recommendations?

  • A loyalty program to reward repeat customers?

At Appetite Creative, we tailor each experience to your goals. Because great packaging doesn’t just get noticed—it gets remembered: Home - Appetitecreative

#AppetiteCreative #ConnectedPackaging #SmartMarketing #DigitalPackaging #FMCGInnovation #CustomerEngagement

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1