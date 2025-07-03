Wall’s Mines Sweet Gold with Minecraft Ice Cream

Wall’s has crafted a major new partnership with Minecraft, the world’s best-selling video game, with the launch of a co-branded ice cream product set to excite fans and deliver real impact in-store, available exclusively at Morrisons.

The new Wall’s x Minecraft ice cream stick reflects a shared spirit of creativity and play between the two brands. It signals a new era of fast, culturally relevant innovation from Unilever Ice Cream, soon to be known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company following the separation of the division later this year.

The launch is a powerful demonstration of the business’ focus on agility and growth through licensing partnerships and emotional brand connection. The idea was developed in response to Minecraft’s surging cultural relevance and took just four months from concept to shelf.

Leyal Eskin Yilmaz, chief marketing officer for Europe, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and head of global brands Wall’s, Cornetto and Twister at The Magnum Ice Cream Company, “This collaboration is a brilliant example of how the new The Magnum Ice Cream Company can respond quickly to culture, drive relevance and build brand excitement. Minecraft’s global popularity made this a natural fit, and we’re proud to have brought the idea to market at speed and scale.”

Minecraft has become a global cultural force, with over 300 million copies sold and a player base whose average age is 24. Following the record-breaking Minecraft movie launch, which earned over $300 million globally in its opening week, and its weekly active users increased by more than 75% year-over-year the subsequent four weeks, making this moment perfect for a retail-facing activation.

The 75ml ice cream stick is inspired by Minecraft’s iconic mining mechanic. It delivers a layered visual and sensory experience: a green vanilla top layer representing grass blocks, a cocoa middle layer as mud, and a vanilla base with bright blue crunchy inclusions that mimic the game’s hidden gems. At just 73 calories per stick, the product has been crafted to appeal to anyone who loves a sweet treat.

From 1st July, the product will be available exclusively in Morrisons, supported by in-store POS, front-of-store activation, and feature space visibility. The ice cream will also be rolling out across The Netherlands, Italy, Poland and Spain later this year.

Mike Kenny, ice cream buying manager from Morrisons said, “We are excited to be the exclusive UK retailer for this great piece of innovation from Wall’s and Minecraft. It is a great example of how strong licensing and cultural relevance can drive excitement in the category. We expect this product to resonate well with families and younger customers, and it is supported by an engaging activation plan that will bring excitement to our freezers this summer.”

Licensing remains a key growth lever for the new company, enabling it to bring fresh energy and relevance to the category while tapping into fandoms with built-in engagement. By working with beloved, culturally active IP like Minecraft – where videos related to the game have been viewed more than 1.5 trillion times on YouTube – Wall’s is creating the must-try ice cream of the year.

The activation is supported by a TikTok-first influencer campaign, designed to drive natural engagement and desirability across social channels, speaking to Minecraft fans in their own language and sparking conversation around the product, the game and the film, with plans to further expand the campaign in the future.

This is a bold new step for Wall’s, and a clear path for The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s ambition to lead culture with speed, relevance and impact.

The ice cream will come in four-pack multipacks available at Morrisons with a RRP of £3.00.

