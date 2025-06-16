WPP and TikTok Unleash Creative Power with Symphony AI Integration into WPP Open

​WPP has amplified its partnership with TikTok, becoming the first advertising and marketing services company to integrate Symphony, TikTok’s groundbreaking generative AI tools, into WPP Open, its AI-enabled marketing platform. This collaboration gives WPP teams early access to TikTok’s cutting-edge innovations, empowering clients to connect with TikTok’s massive audience through dynamic and engaging content.

Supercharging Content Creation with AI: The Symphony integration turbocharges WPP Open, enabling teams to develop AI-driven content strategies that transform how brands connect with TikTok’s over a billion users. WPP teams will be among the first to explore and leverage new Symphony API features as they roll out, ensuring clients stay ahead of the curve and capitalise on the latest trends.

WPP Open Gets a Unique Creative Boost: This partnership unlocks exciting new capabilities within WPP Open, equipping teams with fresh ways to ideate and create content that resonate with TikTok's unique audience. With TikTok’s Symphony tools, clients gain access to a wider range of content variations, more personalised and localised brand messaging, intuitive editing tools, and stronger brand connections with key audiences, maximising campaign impact.

Key features available to WPP clients:

Symphony Digital Avatars: With WPP, clients can leverage licensed and consensual, AI-generated representations of real people to help scale and globalise branded content with a personalised, human feel and variety of gestures, expressions, nationalities, ages and languages.

Global Reach, Local Impact: Symphony’s AI dubbing translation tool produces multi-language content in a hyper-realistic style, supporting over 15 languages worldwide and dramatically expanding global and regional reach for brands and make their messages more impactful.

Effortless Content Creation: Brands can streamline content creation by using a video generator that provides advertisers with video-based product details and assets pulled directly from a product detail page (PDP) URL, incorporating TikTok's best practices for optimal engagement.

Rob Reilly, chief creative officer at WPP, said, "With TikTok's Symphony Suite, we're giving our creatives even more firepower to push boundaries and experiment for our clients. It’s about making creativity smarter, faster and more effective, blending the magic of the human touch with the power of AI to deliver killer results for the world’s biggest brands. "

Andy Yang, global head of creative and brand products at TikTok, said, “To realise our vision of creativity powered by technology that supercharges productivity and drives real results, we are continuing our commitment to the entire creative ecosystem. We are partnering with leaders in marketing content creation to bring the power of TikTok Symphony into more tools and solutions to unlock unparalleled return on creativity. We're not just evolving the space - together we're redefining what's creatively possible."

Global client Danone is already leveraging the suite of Symphony tools in WPP Open for an upcoming campaign, demonstrating the immediate impact and value of the integration.

Catherine Lautier, VP, global head of media and integrated brand communication for Danone, commented, “As a launch partner for this groundbreaking announcement, Danone is incredibly excited to pilot TikTok's Symphony tools within WPP Open for Alpro, our plant-based brand in Europe. This partnership empowers us to connect with consumers on TikTok in even more authentic, localised, and impactful ways, accelerating our AI driven content strategy and ensuring Alpro and many of our brands resonate at the speed of culture.”

Elav Horwitz, EVP, global head of strategic partnerships and solutions at WPP, added, "This expanded partnership with TikTok is a game-changer for WPP and our clients. Integrating TikTok's Symphony AI suite into WPP Open allows us to deliver high-impact solutions that truly resonate with TikTok's massive audience. This collaboration will transform how we create, unlocking unprecedented levels of creativity, personalisation, and energy. We're excited to be the first to market with these cutting-edge tools that will help our clients build powerful ideas that drive growth.”

The integration of Symphony’s tools into WPP Open builds on the companies’ successful partnership and track record of delivering best-in-class solutions for clients. Earlier this year, Ogilvy PR & Village Marketing became the first TikTok-accredited creative agency of its size, demonstrating its deep understanding of TikTok's ecosystem.

The news follows the announcement of WPP’s increased £300m annual investment in AI, data, and technology earlier this year. TikTok’s Symphony Suite is a key partner integration within WPP Open, enabling WPP’s global marketers to transform and accelerate business growth.

