Volkswagen India Fuses Human and Machine Precision with Jasprit Bumrah

Volkswagen India’s latest campaign for its iconic hatchback, the VW Golf GTI, ‘Made of Legend’, is a powerful tribute to the brand’s performance-driven DNA.

Brought to life in collaboration with India’s ace right-arm fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, the launch goes beyond introducing the car; it sets out to connect a new generation of automotive enthusiasts across the country.

When Volkswagen set out to introduce the Golf GTI in India, it wanted to create a high-impact launch that spotlighted the automobile's engineering excellence and performance. This demanded building a powerful cultural and emotional narrative rooted in authenticity.

In response, PHD Media – part of Omnicom Media Group India – and 22feet Tribal Worldwide, conceptualised a meaningful partnership to position the Golf GTI in the right light and increase brand love. In a nod to the car’s legacy, the agency humanised these attributes and leveraged India’s deep resonance with cricket. Working closely with Rise Worldwide, the talent management agency for Jasprit Bumrah, the team orchestrated a high-impact, cross-platform campaign that felt less like a collaboration and more like a natural evolution of two forces built for precision.

Backed by the insight that precision, control, and performance aren’t just automotive traits, but qualities seen in individuals who become legends in their own right, 'Made of Legend' is an effortless coming together of such shared philosophies. The campaign crafts a world where machine and human excellence reflect one another, blurring the line between engineering brilliance and athletic mastery.

Speaking of the campaign, Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, said, “When we approach partnerships for clients, a lot goes into evaluating and bringing it to life – ensuring it not only fits but elevates the narrative for all involved. The Golf GTI is a globally celebrated icon, defined by its engineering mastery and performance under pressure. Jasprit Bumrah embodies these very qualities – calm, consistent, and composed, with a quiet intensity that mirrors the GTI’s spirit, allowing him to inspire fans of VW in a unique way. We’re proud to have brought together two legends to craft a campaign that’s rich in context and storytelling.”

Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, added, “I’ve been a GTI fan for as long as I can remember. The GTI isn’t just a car—it’s an icon. Working on launching the Golf GTI in India has been a deeply personal and professional milestone for me. We knew this was more than introducing a vehicle—it was about doing justice to a legend. And in Jasprit Bumrah, we found the perfect embodiment of the GTI’s spirit—quietly composed yet capable of the extraordinary.

Bishwajeet Samal, head of marketing and PR at Volkswagen India, said, “Jasprit Bumrah brings both credibility and cultural relevance to the GTI narrative. This helps us build a strong emotional recall with our audience, while elevating the brand’s presence in the performance segment. The collaboration is rooted in strategic intent, and Bumrah’s persona aligns naturally with our motorsport DNA, putting the spotlight on performance and consistency with character.”

Commenting on the occasion, Jasprit Bumrah, said, “I’ve always believed that true performance doesn’t need to be loud - it just needs to be consistent. Partnering with Volkswagen and the Golf GTI felt like a natural fit. It’s a brand I long admired for its precision and presence, and I’m proud to be associated with something that stands for performance par excellence.”

With more and more Indian consumers seeking brands that align with their values and aspirations, the campaign shines a light on the increasing strategic shifts in the industry from product-centric marketing to culture-centric storytelling.

