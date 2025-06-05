Volkswagen France Cures Maxime's 'Decidophobia'

The brand has established itself over decades as a benchmark for quality and reliability. Volkswagen vehicles are renowned for their rigorous design, durability, and technical performance, making them a trusted choice for many drivers.



That’s why Volkswagen, in collaboration with its agency DDB Paris, has chosen to focus on one of its core values: trust. This value is highlighted through a brand-new advertising saga: Maxime’s Saga. The brand returns to its fundamentals by reconnecting with what made its past campaigns so successful: light-hearted comedies that highlight the human aspect, driven by powerful insights.



Directed by Harold Einstein, this saga tells the story of Maxime, a kind and endearing man suffering from an imaginary syndrome: 'decidophobia' - in other words, a chronic inability to make choices. Since childhood - whether it’s picking a card during a magic trick at his birthday party, choosing a dish in the cafeteria, or deciding who to pass the ball to on a soccer field - Maxime has been unable to decide. This difficulty triggers such intense panic that he loses consciousness, eventually leading him to seek therapy. The films portray his daily life with humour, finesse, and subtlety, until Volkswagen enters his life.

Surprisingly, with Volkswagen, Maxime doesn’t faint. He manages to make a choice. Why? Because a Volkswagen is an easy choice, an obvious one. The brand becomes the unexpected yet reassuring solution to his problem - and likely to that of thousands of people facing hesitation when choosing their next vehicle in a market disrupted by new models, emerging brands, and evolving engine technologies.

"Volkswagen has always been about giving people choice. When it comes to poor Maxime - a self-proclaimed decidophobe - this is the only time that his choice will be an easy one. Whether you’re like Maxime and you’re lost in the sea of options or you already know what you want - we hope these films make you smile." said Alexander Kalchev, CCO, CEO, DDB Paris.



Deployed throughout the year, this new saga will accompany Volkswagen’s key moments, including the brand’s open days. It marks the first step in building a platform that strengthens both its brand legacy and business ambition.



The campaign will launch on June 2nd and run throughout the year, featuring a 50-second film and three 30-second formats broadcast on TV, online platforms, catch-up TV, social media, and digital.

