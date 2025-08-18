senckađ
Vodafone Retains dentsu Led by Carat for Media Buying Account

18/08/2025
111
Share
Three-year contract renewal spans 11 EMEA markets

Dentsu agency Carat has successfully retained the Vodafone Group media buying account across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), securing a further three-year contract starting 1st January 2026, following a competitive review. Vodafone and dentsu have a six year working relationship.

Carat will buy advertising media across 11 EMEA markets: Albania, Czechia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Turkey and for the Vodafone and VOXI brands in the UK. Carat will also continue to support Vodafone to bring more media buying in-house.

This renewed partnership marks an evolution from a trusted media services provider to a media-led transformation partner for Vodafone. It paves the way for continued and expanded media led integration opportunities, including scaling bespoke solutions which leverage dentsu’s strengths in data, AI, and audience insight to deliver innovative, measurable outcomes.

Anna Campbell, global managing director and global client president, Carat said, “Securing a third consecutive term with Vodafone is both an incredible milestone and a powerful endorsement of the results we have achieved together. This win reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship, our shared vision for media-led transformation, and the depth of talent across our global network. We look forward to continuing to innovate, leveraging our Media++ capabilities.”

