Vital Pursuit Brings Pizza Joy Back to GLP-1 Users

When on a GLP-1 medication, it can be hard to decide what to eat, especially when it needs to be healthy, the right portions, and tasty – often making meals routine, or unsatisfying.



That’s why Nestlé food brand Vital Pursuit created the first and only GLP-1 friendly pizza. And to bring back the joy of eating pizza, Vital Pursuit worked with VML to launch 'GLP-1ZZA' – a pizza delivery service. Vital Pursuit infiltrated one of the hottest pizza towns in America, Detroit, to bring awareness to the brand as the one and only GLP-1 friendly pizza.





Here’s how it worked:

1. Detroiters called the Vital Pursuit Delivery Service at 1-844-GLP-1ZZA to order the pizza.



2. The Vital Pursuit team delivered two high-protein and thoughtfully portioned frozen pizzas: Max Pro Cheese Lovers and Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni (in a specially designed box) for pizza lovers to try for themselves.

Over a span of 72 hours, three drivers, and a crew of six packaged up and delivered hundreds of free Vital Pursuit GLP-1 pizzas. They travelled some 1,000 miles, across 19 zip codes and even made a delivery to a Tigers game. Detroit TV anchors munched on Vital Pursuit on air, commenting on the challenges of eating while on a GLP-1 medication.

The geo targeted campaign ran on Meta with out of home throughout Detroit, and strong social media and influencer content spread the word about this classic pizza experience, re-coded for the Ozempic era.

