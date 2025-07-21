senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Vital Pursuit Brings Pizza Joy Back to GLP-1 Users

21/07/2025
133
Share
'GLP-1ZZA' delivery service from VML helps people on GLP-1 medication eat the right kind of slice

When on a GLP-1 medication, it can be hard to decide what to eat, especially when it needs to be healthy, the right portions, and tasty – often making meals routine, or unsatisfying.

That’s why Nestlé food brand Vital Pursuit created the first and only GLP-1 friendly pizza. And to bring back the joy of eating pizza, Vital Pursuit worked with VML to launch 'GLP-1ZZA' – a pizza delivery service. Vital Pursuit infiltrated one of the hottest pizza towns in America, Detroit, to bring awareness to the brand as the one and only GLP-1 friendly pizza.


Here’s how it worked:

1. Detroiters called the Vital Pursuit Delivery Service at 1-844-GLP-1ZZA to order the pizza.

2. The Vital Pursuit team delivered two high-protein and thoughtfully portioned frozen pizzas: Max Pro Cheese Lovers and Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni (in a specially designed box) for pizza lovers to try for themselves.

Over a span of 72 hours, three drivers, and a crew of six packaged up and delivered hundreds of free Vital Pursuit GLP-1 pizzas. They travelled some 1,000 miles, across 19 zip codes and even made a delivery to a Tigers game. Detroit TV anchors munched on Vital Pursuit on air, commenting on the challenges of eating while on a GLP-1 medication.

The geo targeted campaign ran on Meta with out of home throughout Detroit, and strong social media and influencer content spread the word about this classic pizza experience, re-coded for the Ozempic era.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from VML US
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from VML US
GLP-1ZZA
Vital Pursuit
21/07/2025
Spotlight
U.S. Navy
21/05/2025
Sound Sites
Tennessee Tourism
17/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1